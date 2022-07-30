Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

www.foxcarolina.com
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. House fire on Hwy 183 in Berea. 2020 murder suspect to appear in court. Updated: 2 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim from Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a shooting in Greenville on Tuesday night. The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to Mulberry Street at around 4:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported. The Coroner’s Office said the victim was...
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
Teen dead after shooting in Greenville
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Anderson man accused of killing teen to appear in court
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson who is accused of murdering a teen back in 2020 is expected to appear in court for a hearing Wednesday morning. Christian James Elijah Kemp was 18 years old when police said he shot and killed Christopher Dillon Patterson, 17, during an argument on Jan. 16, 2020.
counton2.com
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday...
South Carolina teacher accused of assaulting 6-year-old student
A teacher at a Greenwood County elementary school was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a six-year-old student.
FOX Carolina
Heat Lightning
Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. House fire on Hwy 183 in Berea. 2020 murder suspect to appear in court. Updated: 2 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
wpde.com
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
Comments / 1