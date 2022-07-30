Lake County Busy Bees 4-H Club members do hands-on, STEM-related activities

Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.

WILLOUGHBY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO