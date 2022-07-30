Lake County Busy Bees 4-H Club members do hands-on, STEM-related activities

www.news-herald.com
Related
News-Herald.com
Lake County libraries offer a variety of innovative services
Throughout Northeast Ohio, libraries have shifted the way they offer information, turning toward more innovative items to rent and partake in at their facilities. The shift toward these innovative means of checking out information was brought about by the pandemic and in the wake of its society altering problems has left various libraries with a variety of unique services.
News-Herald.com
Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house
Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
Morning Journal
Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health
Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
News-Herald.com
Painesville a finalist in PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest
Painesville has been named a finalist in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. The city has been selected for a chance to win funds for a dog park off Hine Avenue at Rotary Park. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities this year, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News-Herald.com
Help Salvation Army help Lake County homeless at ‘Rally for the Sally’
Local band Jesters Revenge performs for Northeast Ohio audiences on a regular basis, but when the band plays at Painesville Square this weekend, it will also be working to rally support for a program that serves Lake County’s homeless population. The band will be one of four performing at...
spectrumnews1.com
Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County
RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
News-Herald.com
Deadline for Leadership Lake County youth programs nears
The deadline to enroll in two of the Leadership Lake County programs designed for students is approaching. There are limited spots available, and the deadline to apply for each program is Aug. 5, according to a news release from the organization. Tuitions include all program materials, healthy lunches and snacks, and transportation as a class during the program day.
News-Herald.com
Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances
Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
News-Herald.com
Farming history displayed at Antique Power Exhibition at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
People of all ages turned out to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark on July 31 for the final day of the 51st annual Antique Power Exhibition, jointly hosted by the Historical Engine Society and the Farmpark. This year marked the first time that the Farmpark in Kirtland hosted the three-day exhibition....
News-Herald.com
Michael Stanley memorabilia to be featured at Willoughby Hills Rock N Roll Day event
Willoughby Hills is continuing to prepare for what will be their first Rock N Roll Day event this year. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13. There are currently three events planned for inside the Community Center, located at 35400 Chardon Road. “Our committee meeting...
News-Herald.com
Science lab renovations underway, other projects planned at Kirtland Schools
As Kirtland students enter the final stretch of summer, work is heating up on renovations to transform the school’s science lab, one of many permanent improvement projects planned over the next year. Renovation work began in July and the district expects the lab to be ready before the start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
News-Herald.com
Mentor Fire Department names new public education specialist
Mentor Fire Department has named firefighter/paramedic Rollin Pachinger as their new public education specialist, according to a news release from the city. Pachinger will take over for firefighter/paramedic Jerry Craddock who retired from the department in 2021. Pachinger is a lifelong resident and 2012 graduate of Mentor High School whose...
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
News-Herald.com
Deepwood Foundation names new board members
Deepwood Foundation announces the appointment of five new members to join its Board of Directors. The newest members include Kate Becka, Patty Razzante, Adam Rosplock, Tom Tarantino and Shauna Razzante, according to a news release from the organization. Becka is a retired social worker, a 211 volunteer and a volunteer...
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Citizen-led group seeks referendum on North Olmsted switch to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Less than a month after City Council approved in a 4-3 vote to move emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD), a group of residents this week plans to turn in a petition calling for a referendum on the decision. “The purpose of this referendum...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Comments / 0