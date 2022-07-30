Neighbors wake up homeowners as back deck burns, pet dies in fire

www.ketv.com
Omaha fire conducting arson investigation at Willow Wood Park North
A slide was in engulfed in flames Saturday night at Willow Wood Park North and one resident said she observed burnt books and a melted slide the next day.
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
iheart.com
Man freed from truck after tree fell on it while driving in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is rescued from his vehicle after a tree fell on it in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say just after 8:45 Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were called to the area of Stahl and Madison Ave. for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. Once on the scene, crews found that a large, full-size tree had split near the base and a large portion had fallen across Madison Ave. The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a sedan traveling south bound and a full size pickup that was northbound, and one person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles. Four people, 3 adults and 1 juvenile, were in the south bound sedan. Police say they were able to get out of their vehicle. One person in the sedan sustained minor injuries.
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
1011now.com
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property. First responders in Norfolk have been busy the last two weeks with some training exercises, thanks in part to an agreement with a northeast Nebraska soybean plant. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that former candidate...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near N 107th Plaza and Redick Avenue. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to law...
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
WOWT
Big branch in Council Bluffs smashes two vehicles
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs. Updated: 9 hours ago. A very close call for several people minding their...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
