Neighbors wake up homeowners as back deck burns, pet dies in fire

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is rescued from his vehicle after a tree fell on it in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say just after 8:45 Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were called to the area of Stahl and Madison Ave. for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. Once on the scene, crews found that a large, full-size tree had split near the base and a large portion had fallen across Madison Ave. The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a sedan traveling south bound and a full size pickup that was northbound, and one person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles. Four people, 3 adults and 1 juvenile, were in the south bound sedan. Police say they were able to get out of their vehicle. One person in the sedan sustained minor injuries.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO