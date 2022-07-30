ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

List: Which CT state parks have hit max capacity?

By Michael Sicoli
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKNmU_0gypiVX700

Conn. (WTNH) – Every weekend Connecticut residents swarm the state’s parks, leading to closures due to full lots. Today is no different, as several have already closed.

Last weekend saw eight state park lots hit capacity on Saturday. The next day exceeded that total with 10.

The following parks are closed as parking lots reach maximum capacity. This list will be updated throughout the day.

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union (11:31 a.m.)
  • Millers Pond State Park — Haddam (11:46 a.m.)

All of Connecticut’s state parks can be found here .

  • Gillette Castle State Park remains open, but tours for the Castle are sold out for the rest of today.

    • Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    105.5 The Wolf

    Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

    Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    WTNH

    North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close

    NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
    NORTH HAVEN, CT
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Haddam, CT
    City
    Union, CT
    Local
    Connecticut Sports
    Local
    Connecticut Lifestyle
    Haddam, CT
    Government
    Haddam, CT
    Sports
    Local
    Connecticut Government
    State
    Connecticut State
    WTNH

    Your guide to fairs & festivals in CT

    (WTNH) – With fall approaching quickly, cities and towns across the state are preparing for fairs and festivals. Several fairs start as early as this weekend and last through October. News 8 has compiled a list of the fairs and festivals taking place this year. AUGUST: Potato and Corn Festival: August 4-7 Litchfield County 4-H: […]
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    Eyewitness News

    iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford

    Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
    WTNH

    Lamont enacts hot weather protocols ahead of expected heatwave

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s only been a couple of weeks since the last one hit, but Connecticut is finding itself in another heatwave. In light of this, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol, again. This time the protocol will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and end Friday, […]
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Parking Lots#Ct#Castle#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
    WTNH

    United Illuminating to request a rate increase for first time since 2016

    Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents might see an increase in their electric bills as soon as next year. United Illuminating (UI) sent a letter to Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority detailing a plan to file an application for a rate increase due to a distribution revenue operating deficiency. As a result, the average total bill […]
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    cbia.com

    Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics

    Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    WTNH

    National Night Out festivities begin across CT

    MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
    MIDDLETOWN, CT
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Lifestyle
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    WTNH

    Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

    WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
    WEST HARTFORD, CT
    Eyewitness News

    Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

    Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
    SOUTHINGTON, CT
    WTNH

    Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

    (STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
    CONNECTICUT STATE
    NBC Connecticut

    Conn. Towns Test Four-Day Work Week for Some Staff

    More communities in Connecticut are experimenting with a four-day work week for their workers, and some believe it’s a win-win for the staff and the residents. Walk into town hall in Vernon and you’ll find staff working longer hours Monday through Thursday. The tradeoff is they’re off on Fridays.
    VERNON, CT
    WTNH

    WTNH

    23K+
    Followers
    10K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

     https://wtnh.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy