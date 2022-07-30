Latest Report Shows Cryptojacking Increased By 30% During The Crypto Slump

www.newsbtc.com
Another Red Daily Close Puts Bitcoin Below $23,000, Is Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin has seen another red daily close after a tremendous rally from last week. This has now wiped off most of the gains made during this time period and has left the digital asset struggling below $23,000 once more. The momentum has quickly died down as the news of the recession settled in. Its viability as an inflation hedge is once more called into question given its performance so far this year.
Bitcoin Impressive July Recovery In The Midst Of An Ongoing Crisis
Despite the ongoing crisis, which includes high-profile bankruptcies, problems with crypto lenders, and worries about inflation and rising interest rates, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, rebounded from its 2022 June lows. It finished July with an impressive recovery to the $24,000 threshold. The months of June and July 2022 on the...
Are Higher Lows A Sign of a Growing Bitcoin Bull Run?
Bitcoin has seen a lot of sideways price action during this week but might be able to extend its gains and regain higher grounds. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in the green and seems to be showing signs of further short-term appreciation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at...
How to Earn Passive Crypto on CeDeFi Exchanges
Trending now in the Crypto space is an easy way out of the bearish market with profits in hand. Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts and veterans have turned to other means of earning crypto, while they wait out the unfortunate events unfolding in the crypto market. One of such ways involves earning passive income on CeDeFi exchanges.
Ethereum Beats Bitcoin For The First Time In This Metric, What Does It Say About ETH’s Price?
Ethereum has been experiencing a slowdown in its bullish momentum over the weekend. The cryptocurrency managed to break the critical resistance at $1,700 but could re-test previous support levels before reclaiming higher levels. According to Wu Blockchain, Ethereum recently surpassed Bitcoin in terms of Open Interest (OI) for options contracts....
The Most Popular Bitcoin Implementations in Day-to-Day Services
In today’s article, we will investigate some of the most well-known applications of bitcoin in everyday services, see how they work and also the consolidation of bitcoin throughout the years. In addition to that, we will touch briefly on the specifics of each implementation. A cryptocurrency is a digital...
XRP In Bearish Mode As Ripple Unlatches 1 Billion Tokens From 2 Wallets
Ripple (XRP) is in bearish mode and was down 1.93% as seen overnight. Moreover, Ripple has recently freed up over 1 billion XRP tokens coming from two separate escrow wallets. Currently, the crypto trades at $0.38 on the biggest spot exchanges. Ripple has evidently locked over 55% of XRP’s total...
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
TA: Bitcoin Price Struggles Below $25K, Signs of Double Top Emerges
Bitcoin failed to clear the $25,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might break the $23,250 support zone. Bitcoin attempted a clear move towards the $25,000 resistance but failed. The price is now trading below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
DOT Clamping On $8 Support Crucial To Maintain Bullish Pace
Can Polkadot (DOT) hold on to dear life as its price nosedived by 4% on the daily charts right after it peaked at $8.84? The $8 support line is seen as a critical zone for the coin, especially with the prevailing seller pressure going on. DOT is seen to go...
Why You Should Be Wary Of The Bitcoin Rally With BTC At $22,000
Bitcoin has been slowing down on its bullish momentum after crossing the barrier at $22,000 and $23,000. The cryptocurrency still holds some of its gains from last week but might be poised for a re-test of lower levels. At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $22,900 with a...
Gnox (GNOX) Presale Is At Full Speed And Performing Well, Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), And Fantom (FTM) Bottom Detected
Gnox’s massive presale sell-out has caught the attention of investors from all over. The project’s creative approach to bridging the crypto and fiat worlds while demonstrating the advantages and usability of the DeFi world to the general public has greatly fueled the buzz surrounding Gnox. Gnox, one of...
Ethereum Investors Clamor To Take Profits As Profitability Explodes
Ethereum has been at the forefront of the crypto market recovery in recent times. This is because the price of Ethereum had rallied following an important update regarding the upcoming Merge, and the market had recovered in kind. ETH’s price had quickly grown to one-month highs and had seen its value grow beyond $1,700. This had no doubt put a good number of ETH investors ahead when it comes to profit.
Meet the Crypto and NFT Projects Making a Social Impact
At ETH Barcelona on July 6-8, there was the usual mix of geeks, coders, hardcore ethereans, and project founders. With market conditions having flushed out the moonboys and influencers, however, there was a distinct absence of shillers. Its slogan “What happens in Barcelona stays on the blockchain” captured the nerdiness of the event, whose focus was very much on building.
BNB Registers New ATH Against BTC – And Zhao Is Not A Bit Surprised
Binance Coin (BNB) was able to climax at an all-time high that outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) – and Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, isn’t surprised at all. Remarkably, the BNB/BTC pair reached $0.0124. On the other hand, the BNB/USDT pair spiked by 56.92% and still in the green lane but wasn’t as significant as the BNB/BTC pair.
