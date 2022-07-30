Everton warn fans over pitch invasions after Dynamo Kyiv friendly

www.bbc.com
‘Something Like This Could Give You the Edge. You Can See Why You Would Call It a Secret Weapon’ - Finance Guru on How Liverpool Can Edge Manchester City
Liverpool last season introduced artificial intelligence in order to help aid Jurgen Klopp with his team selections to reduce the number of injuries within the side, finance guru Dan Plumley has revealed this is the edge Liverpool now has over Manchester City.
Report: Chelsea Have Blocked A Move For Malang Sarr After Fulham's Offer
Newly promoted winners of the Championship Fulham look to strengthen their defense with Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on the shopping list.
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg
Ibrahima Konate came off injured in Liverpool's last friendly match against Strasbourg, as The Reds suffer a 3-0 defeat. There are also updates on two other missing players.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Believes Erling Haaland Will Outperform Darwin Nunez
Didi Hamann still believes that Manchester City's new striker Erling Haaland will do better than Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez after the pair faced off in the Community Shield.
'Shows Desperation' - Pundit on Reece James' New Position at Chelsea
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that moving Reece James to centre-back will 'kill' Chelsea's season.Divider(Variant 1)
