Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

www.fox32chicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot
'The winner could be from anywhere.'
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
Speculations circulate about identity of $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket winner
The gas station that sold the winning 1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket is drawing a lot of interest from curious people since the Illinois Lottery allows winners of jackpots $250,000 and higher to keep their names confidential.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits935.com
Rollover in the Powerball lottery game last night
There were rollovers last night in both the Lotto and Powerball lottery games. The Powerball game has a grand prize of 187 million dollars for a single winner Monday night. The jackpot in the Lotto game stands at 8.3 million dollars tomorrow evening. The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
foxillinois.com
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Demolition begins for Pastor Brooks' new South Side Chicago community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from his rooftop Tuesday to announce a major step forward in building a community center for Woodlawn. Demolition crews began tearing down the last big piece of property on the footprint of the proposed community center. Brooks said they still need to raise millions but are more than halfway to their ambitious goal.
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Illinois’ Famous Horseshoe Sandwich And How It Came To Be
The horseshoe sandwich is the official sandwich of Illinois, but many Illinois residents north of I-80 have never heard of it. If you are one of those that have never heard of it, I assure you it's really Illinois' official sandwich. At least according to Google it is, and Google hasn't lied to me yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: 97-Year-Old Illinois Farmer Had Johnny Carson in Stitches
JOHNNY CARSON -- AT HIS BEST WITH REGULAR FOLKS. But perhaps the funniest episodes were ones where everyday, ordinary people appeared for whatever reasons and Johnny made them feel right at home. A classic interaction involved a woman who collected potato chips that looked like other objects--a pear, a pumpkin, a camel, among others. Her reaction in this clip is one of the best moments in Tonight Show history:
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
WISH-TV
‘Training’ thunderstorms cause flooding to Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of central Indiana remained dry from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. However, flooding occurred in this same time frame just across the state border in southeastern Illinois. Here is a radar loop of the thunderstorms starting Monday evening:. At first, one thunderstorm formed and sat...
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
fox32chicago.com
New TikTok trend has car thieves using USB cord to start vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - It’s a TikTok trend and challenge that started in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has now spread all over the U.S. — stealing Kia and Hyundai cars by breaking the steering column and using a USB cord to drive away. This past weekend, over a dozen...
Comments / 0