Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
coladaily.com
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
Border Bowl X head coaches announced for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina
The football and cheerleading coaches for WJBF News Channel 6’s Border Bowl X have been officially named. Westside’s Lee Hutto will coach Team Georgia, and Silver Bluff’s De’Angelo Bryant will coach Team South Carolina. Heather Widener will coach the Team South Carolina cheerleaders, and Mollie Spurlock will coach the Team Georgia cheerleaders. Border Bowl X […]
abccolumbia.com
Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
coladaily.com
Colonel Michael Ranson Cook
Colonel Michael Ranson Cook, USAF, Retired, died at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Colonel Cook was born September 6, 1954, in Charlotte, NC. He was the son of the late Maurice Ranson Cook and Peggy Boyd Cook. The quintessential fighter pilot, he was affectionately known by his call sign “Cookie” to everyone, even long after he retired.
In-state cornerback enjoyed South Carolina camp
This in-state cornerback is the younger player of a current South Carolina player and is someone secondary coach Torrian Gray has his eye on. Find out more in this VIP update.
coladaily.com
Nancy M. Hyler
Nancy M. Hyler, 70, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. Born in Greenville, NC, on August 15, 1951, she was a daughter of Virginia Kidd Mathis and the late James D. Mathis. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Hyler in 2014. Surviving in addition to...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
WLTX.com
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
coladaily.com
Dawn Elizabeth Christensen
Dawn Elizabeth Christensen, 82, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. The service for Mrs. Christensen will be held at 3:30 o'clock, Saturday, August 6th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be held at 9 o’clock Monday, August 8th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
coladaily.com
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
The Post and Courier
Five Points gets a new breakfast cafe; Columbia Chick-fil-A changes locations
COLUMBIA — Tapping into the big appetite locally for breakfast, Flying Biscuit Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 936 Harden St. in Five Points. Flying Biscuit, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, offers all-day breakfast with many entrees featuring grits and their fluffy biscuits. Other menu options include chicken...
New principal for Aiken High School announced
A new principal for Aiken High School has been named. Assistant Principal Alisa Hamrick has been named the principal for the 2022-23. The Aiken County Board of Education approved Hamrick for the position during its meeting on July 26. “I am beyond thrilled to be the principal,” Hamrick said in...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
gamecocksonline.com
Single Game Tickets and Tailgate Packages On Sale Now to the Public
Single game football tickets for University of South Carolina home football games are on sale now to the general public. Fans can purchase single game tickets for the Georgia State game on September 3 for $40 each, Charlotte on September 24 for $50, South Carolina State on October 1 for $40, Texas A&M on October 22 for $70, Missouri (Homecoming) on October 29 for $70, and Tennessee on November 19 for $75. The Georgia game remains on sale exclusively for Gamecock Club members.
