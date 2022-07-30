EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis

fox2now.com
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
Harvesters branches out, helps with flood recovery
Kansas City's Harvesters is sending food, water, and supplies to St. Louis, Arkansas, and other areas dealing with historic flooding.
Multiple groups provide aid to flood victims in Missouri
A multi-agency resource center or MARC included federal, state, and local groups working together to give aid and help Missouri families impacted by the flood.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of water to support St. Louis flood victims
Anheuser-Busch is donating 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help support victims of last week's flash flooding in the St. Louis region.
PHOTOS: Severe flooding across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Severe flooding hit several areas across central Illinois Tuesday morning. You can check out the latest weather updates by clicking here.
How to help Kentucky flooding victims
(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help. The mountain communities have been hit...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
East St. Louis declares state of emergency following historic flooding
The community leaders in East St. Louis declares a state of emergency after dozens of residents were displaced due to flood damage.
911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
St. Louis area centers open to help flood victims
ST LOUIS, Mo. — Several resource centers opened today to help people impacted by the flash flooding in the St. Louis area last week. Historic amounts of rainfall closed highways and submerged homes and vehicles. Volunteers from the Red Cross along with local and state disaster relief organizations are operating “one-stop shops” to help people recover.
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
Cori Bush wins Democratic nomination for Missouri Congressional District 1
ST. LOUIS – It’s official. Cori Bush will run for a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman. The Associated Press has called Bush the winner of the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Voters nominated Bush to seek reelection for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, fending off...
Alan Green, Scott Fitzpatrick to face off for Missouri state auditor in November
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri voters have selected Democrat and Republican nominees to face off in the state auditor race this fall. Missouri state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will run for the state office as a Republican after securing a primary victory for his party. With 98% of precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick won with 64% of the vote while David Gregory earned 35% of votes as the runner-up.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
