ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage seven to take lead on penultimate day

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.The defending champion is 122 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.O’Connor posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds. Read More F1: Lewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchiseCommonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Emily Campbell and Evie Richards go for goldCommonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson goes for gold
SPORTS
International Business Times

McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold

Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold

Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Vollering
Person
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
Person
Marianne Vos
Person
Elisa Longo Borghini
Person
Lorena Wiebes
Person
Annemiek Van Vleuten
Person
Silvia Persico
Person
Juliette Labous
ESPN

Four Aussie golds after velodrome crash

In a blur of blazing saddles, Australia's track cyclists have blasted their way to four golds on a day of shocking high drama at the London Olympic velodrome. Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, along with the para-cycling duo of Jess Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward, began the golden feast on Sunday before Matt Richardson produced the most dazzling of Commonwealth Games sprint triumphs.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy