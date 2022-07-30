Tour de France Femmes: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage seven to take lead on penultimate day

www.bbc.co.uk
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining
Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.The defending champion is 122 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.O’Connor posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds. Read More F1: Lewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchiseCommonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Emily Campbell and Evie Richards go for goldCommonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson goes for gold
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold
Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
ESPN
Four Aussie golds after velodrome crash
In a blur of blazing saddles, Australia's track cyclists have blasted their way to four golds on a day of shocking high drama at the London Olympic velodrome. Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, along with the para-cycling duo of Jess Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward, began the golden feast on Sunday before Matt Richardson produced the most dazzling of Commonwealth Games sprint triumphs.
Commonwealth Games Cyclist Gets Launched Into Crowd Leaving Fan Covered In Blood
A high-speed cycling crash at the Commonwealth Games saw a rider launched into the crowd, leaving a fan covered in blood. The scary incident resulted in the entire event being abandoned. The crash took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London, when English cyclist Matt Walls...
CBS Sports
England win Women's Euro 2022 on home soil behind Chloe Kelly's scrappy extra-time goal against Germany
England were crowned European champions on home soil for the first time in the history of the program. The Lionesses needed extra time to defeat Germany, 2-1, to capture the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro title in front of a packed Wembley Stadium with 87,192 fans in attendance -- the largest crowd for any UEFA international competition.
UEFA・
