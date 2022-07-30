Missouri woman found not guilty of killing her daughter

fox2now.com
Bonnie Wyrick
3d ago
So she is GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER BECAUSE SHE BURNED THE BODY, so it can't be tested...Great Precidence for Future Crimes 🤔 😒.
jazz
2d ago
that is very screwed up. there was no justice for this girl. hope she haunts her biological mother and adoptive mother. I read an article of this a few months back and it said the biological mom killed her because she could not afford her and pay rent/ food. that's murder
stephanie hudson
3d ago
So sad!!! Lord let your will be done!!! RIP young lady!!!!
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri Man Sentenced to 30 Years For Murder of Salem, Ark. Man
Salem, Ark. – A Missouri man will be facing three decades behind bars for his part in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Travis Eugene Barker, 21 of Jefferson City, entered a guilty plea to the charge of 1st degree murder of Stansbury on July 25, 2022. Barker was the third person arrested in the murder investigation that began in April of 2021. Jacoby Auston Goehler and his mother, Jennifer Harnden, were also arrested in connection with the murder of Stansbury.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 56-year-old woman. 55-year-old Kenneth Clark was sentenced Monday, August 1, 2022, to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder, and 15 years in prison for kidnapping. These sentences will be served concurrently, however, so […]
Police: “We will help you get to treatment, or to prison.”
AURORA, Mo. – Authorities make several arrests seizing several grams of drugs and paraphernalia in the Aurora-Marionville community. Police officers removed more than 100 grams of illegal marijuana, several grams of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia. According to the Police Department, they did arrest suspects who are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Police are still investigating.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to drug charges and gets chance at treatment
A Gassville man facing new drug charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Hamilton Cole entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center. LATEST ARREST. Coles latest arrest came April 20 when a...
houstonherald.com
Deputies answer domestic disturbance calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on July 6 to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 63-year-old man and 41-year-old woman. After investigation,...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
KTLO
Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court
A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
KTLO
Man accused of leading high-speed chase, threatening to beat officer
A man is accused of driving drunk, leading a Harrison police officer on a high-speed chase and threatening to beat him. Thirty-seven-year-old Khristopher Carlton is currently free from the Boone County Jail and Detention Center after posting a bond of $25,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was...
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
Deadly hit-and-run in Springfield Saturday night; police search for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run Saturday night. Officers were called to Madison Street and Holland Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after reports that someone was hit by a car. There they found 57-year-old Edward Carnell laying in the road injured. He was taken to […]
KTLO
Man who attacked woman and made unusual demands appears in court
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. On July 4, Mountain Home police received a...
KTLO
Four people charged with kidnapping appear in court
Four people alleged to have kidnapped a man, shaved his head and beat him about the face and head because they reportedly believed he was in possession of stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The four suspected of being involved in the abduction and assault are 20-year-old...
KYTV
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
