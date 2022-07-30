J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez vs. Willson Contreras, David Robertson

risingapple.com
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
Mets trade for Darin Ruf feels like bad news already
This was the deal we’ve been refreshing Twitter all day to see? The New York Mets made a swap with the San Francisco Giants with a little over two hours to go before the MLB trade deadline. In exchange for minor leaguers Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour plus Thomas Szapucki and J.D. Davis, they got Darin Ruf.
3 trades we should be glad the Mets didn't make
The New York Mets had a pretty uneventful and disappointing trade deadline. They acquired Mychal Givens for minor league pitcher Saul Gonzalez and traded J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, along with pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour in exchange for Darin Ruf. The Mets filled two needs by slotting Givens...
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
Cardinals predictions: What rotation will look like after trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals made moves to improve their pitching staff that will dramatically alter their starting rotation. Going into the trade deadline season, the Cardinals let it be known they want to improve their pitching staff that had fallen victim to the injury bug. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of...
A best and final David Robertson trade offer to the Cubs
With the trade deadline in its final stages, the New York Mets still have work to do. They need another bat to compliment Daniel Vogelbach at DH. They could also use an upgrade at catcher. But the most important thing the Mets have to do is sure up their bullpen.
MLB Power Rankings: How the trade deadline changed everything
The MLB Power Rankings look a lot different one day after the MLB trade deadline. How can one day drastically change the MLB Power Rankings? Well, if that day is the MLB trade deadline, you might understand. Rosters look a lot different right now than they did 24 hours ago....
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Astros may have passively helped the Mets' chances of adding 2 trade targets
The Houston Astros helped the New York Mets out. No, seriously. They aren’t all bad. Baseball’s biggest villains landed Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox and Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles. Two candidates for the Mets land in Houston. This leaves catcher Willson Contreras with one less destination. The same goes for Josh Bell, a player more teams could probably squeeze onto their roster but might not have great of a need for.
4 Mets trade reunion candidates still available on the block
Noah Syndergaard isn’t coming back to the New York Mets but could a different former member of the Amazins return to Flushing?. The MLB trade deadline is procrastinating. Soon, the dominoes will fall. We can expect the Mets to be right there in the center of some of those deals.
Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 3 (Joe Ryan Gets Back on Track)
Minnesota is officially all-in on 2022, acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez from the Orioles at the deadline yesterday. The Twins have a narrow lead in the AL Central but hope to take advantage of a winnable matchup against the Detroit Tigers with Joe Ryan facing Tyler Alexander. Ryan is coming...
Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA
Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
