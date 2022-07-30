ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez vs. Willson Contreras, David Robertson

By Zachary Rotman
 3 days ago
BOSTON, MA
Astros may have passively helped the Mets' chances of adding 2 trade targets

The Houston Astros helped the New York Mets out. No, seriously. They aren’t all bad. Baseball’s biggest villains landed Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox and Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles. Two candidates for the Mets land in Houston. This leaves catcher Willson Contreras with one less destination. The same goes for Josh Bell, a player more teams could probably squeeze onto their roster but might not have great of a need for.
HOUSTON, TX
