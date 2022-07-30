Emmys: Nominations in Music Categories Show Greater Diversity

www.sfgate.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
How the pileup of surreal coincidences captured Himesh Patel on 'Station Eleven'
From the global pandemic to having a newborn, the actor instinctually understood his survivor character.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season
The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday....
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show.
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
