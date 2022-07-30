ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spanish PM Sanchez backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

By ELDAR EMRIC
SFGate
 3 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Lawmakers Brace for Fallout After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on edge after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this week—and some say they are disappointed in what they describe as the White House’s lackluster response.The Department of Defense and State Department gave a classified briefing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday evening, and, according to Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-WY) recollection, senators from both parties expressed concern that the Biden administration didn’t more full-heartedly back up Pelosi when China started issuing threats.“Members were very clear—from both parties—with the White House and the administration as to our thoughts on the wisdom...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Serbia#Eu Membership#Spanish#Eu#Balkan#The European Union#Serbs#Bosniaks#Muslim#Croats
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy