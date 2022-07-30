Spanish PM Sanchez backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
WEKU
A young officer hopes to turn the tide of war, as Ukraine fights to retake a key city
A 29-year-old battalion commander is leading 600 men, fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive near Kherson. "This is war," Col. Serhiy Shatalov says. "You cannot predict nothing, absolutely nothing."
Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia - source
ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police have seized assets worth over 141 million euros ($144 million) from an architect who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Lawmakers Brace for Fallout After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on edge after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this week—and some say they are disappointed in what they describe as the White House’s lackluster response.The Department of Defense and State Department gave a classified briefing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday evening, and, according to Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-WY) recollection, senators from both parties expressed concern that the Biden administration didn’t more full-heartedly back up Pelosi when China started issuing threats.“Members were very clear—from both parties—with the White House and the administration as to our thoughts on the wisdom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a dangerous, selfish legacy play
SFGATE editor Alex Shultz on Pelosi's inconceivable, self-centered decision.
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
Congo expels U.N. peacekeeping mission spokesman after protests
KINSHASA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has asked the spokesman of the U.N. peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, to leave the country, blaming him for stoking tensions that led to deadly protests last week.
How a San Francisco DJ found purpose on the front lines of Ukraine
What it's like to train soldiers by day and rave in bomb shelters at night.
Comments / 0