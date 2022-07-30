ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Florence Pugh unhappy over Olivia Wilde-Harry Styles affair, source says

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBlT7_0gyphLzI00

In just a few weeks, Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles will step on the red carpet at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of their new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed.

They will be joined by Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh , one of Hollywood’s brightest young things. But Hollywood is buzzing that the 26-year-old actress has fallen out with Wilde, 38, over the director hooking up with Styles.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” one insider told Page Six, referring to Wilde’s ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

The former couple — who got engaged in 2012 and share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 — announced the end of their seven-year-romance in November 2020.

At the time, sources cited Wilde’s relationship with Styles as the main reason for the split, with one insider telling Page Six that the affair with Styles, now 28, had been ongoing for a month, leaving “Saturday Night Live” vet Sudeikis distraught.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUpYb_0gyphLzI00
In “Don’t Worry Darling,” Styles and Pugh play a married couple.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” the insider said this week.

Internet sleuths certainly think something is up — finding it strange that, in an industry where stars live and die by Instagram, Pugh failed to “like” a post in which Wilde included the full official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” last week.

Wilde followed that up by posting a photo of Pugh with the comment : “Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfObC_0gyphLzI00
Styles and Wilde — seen here soaking up the Tuscany sun — reportedly got together while working on the film.
Focus Pictures/BACKGRID

Pugh again was conspicuous by her silence — and the fact that, on the same day, she posted a teaser trailer for another new project, “Oppenheimer,” about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb.

It’s a subject of hot debate on social media, with one fan tweeting : “The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about don’t worry darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????”

“i think it’s so funny how florence pugh had said NOTHING about don’t worry darling and olivia wilde keeps trying to hype her up,” tweeted another .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0Zd3_0gyphLzI00
Harry Styles and co-star Florence Pugh get intimate in the new movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”
© Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34v55G_0gyphLzI00
Wilde and Styles’ romance allegedly led to her split from longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

And noted a third Twitter user : “I need to know what Olivia Wilde did to my baby Florence Pugh on the set of DWD because my girl has been SILENT on movie updates.”

But a source told Page Six, “I heard she was already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is described as a tale of an unhappy 1950s housewife, played by Pugh, who discovers a disturbing truth about her idyllic life, while her loving husband, played by Styles, hides a dark secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuYHe_0gyphLzI00
On Instagram, Pugh failed to “like” a post in which Wilde included the full official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” last week.
Mike Marsland/WireImage

On the blue carpet in support of a Tiffany & Co. opening in London this week, Pugh was asked about working with Styles. She said he was “a total professional and it was a great experience working together.”

She then spoke about the cinematography and styling — “It was a joy to walk into the hair and makeup trailer every day,” Pugh said, noting “the way that everything looks delicious and golden” — but had nothing to say about her director, Wilde.

It’s Wilde’s second film, following the success of 2019’s “Booksmart,” for which she won an Independent Spirit Award. She hired former One Direction heartthrob Styles on “Don’t Worry Darling” to replace actor Shia LaBeouf, who was caught up in a lawsuit by his former girlfriend FKA Twigs over allegations of sexual assault and “relentless” abuse. (LaBeouf has denied the claims, and the case will go before a judge next April.) Wilde famously said she had a “No A–holes” policy on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMRrH_0gyphLzI00
Styles is reportedly close with Olivia Wilde’s children, Otis and Daisy.
Anthony Pham via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKqQ8_0gyphLzI00
Wilde split with “SNL” star Sudekis in November 2020 after seven years together.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Wilde has further been in the headlines after being served custody papers by Sudekis while promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” in Las Vegas at CinemaCon in April, timing for which he later apologized.

Pugh is currently filming “Dune 2,” playing Princess Irulan, and another Hollywood insider told Page Six: “Florence is shooting ‘Dune’ right now and out of pocket. I’m sure she will be front and center for the [‘Don’t Worry Darling’] promo. Once the promo starts in late August, early September, I’m sure she’ll be visible.”

Reps for Styles, Wilde and Pugh were unavailable for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Ashley and Wynonna Judd may be missing from Naomi’s will: legal experts

Naomi Judd’s decision to name husband Larry Strickland executor of her will is not uncommon, but may be perceived as a slight to daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, a legal expert exclusively tells Page Six. “It is common to name the spouse as the executor of a will. But leaving out her daughters seems pointed, like a purposeful act on Naomi’s part,” attorney Holly Davis exclusively tells Page Six. Naomi – who died by suicide on April 30 – chose to name her husband of 33 years as the executor of her estate, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Monday. Criminal defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Olivia Wilde
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Is ‘Unretiring’ To Star In Movie With Jamie Foxx, But Apparently It Wasn’t Her Idea

Ever since it was first reported that Cameron Diaz retired from acting, it was up in the air whether or not she would ever make a movie again. With her new wine brand and living her best life with her family, it seemed like she had plenty going on for her outside of Hollywood. Now, Cameron Diaz is “unretiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx and there’s apparently someone to blame for that decision.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Courtesy
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s wife is pregnant with their second child

They’ve got another situation on their hands. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their second child, the couple announced Sunday on social media. “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023 🤍God is Good 🙏🏼,” the “Jersey Shore” star captioned a photo of him, Lauren and their son, Romeo, posing by a pool. Lauren shared the same image to her Instagram Story and wrote, “We’re pregnant!” The MTV reality star, 40, and Lauren welcomed their first child in May 2021 after announcing the exciting news in November 2020. The couple documented their journey...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic

Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Princess Charlotte makes cute faces at Commonwealth Games with William, Kate

Prince Louis isn’t the only one who can steal the show. Princess Charlotte reminded royal onlookers where her 4-year-old brother gets his silly mannerisms from by making funny expressions of her own at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday. The 7-year-old princess rocked a striped dress at the event with her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. While watching gymnasts, swimmers and hockey players compete, Charlotte made the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, laugh by giving spirited cheers, sticking out her tongue, holding out a thumbs-up and more. The animated royal is no stranger to making headlines for her antics...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Andy Cohen trolls Jill Zarin for thirsting to get back on ‘Housewives’

Andy Cohen trolled Jill Zarin for her thirsty attempts to get back into the “Housewives” universe. “Taylor Armstrong is returning to Bravo on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’” he said on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “She actually lives in Orange County. This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another,” Cohen added, referencing the fact that she previously appeared on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “In unrelated news,” he continued, “Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai and Salt Lake City.” “Just...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy