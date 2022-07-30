How high did Springfield junior tennis player Ubaydah Mahmood rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 23?

spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Katie Nilles from Forsyth win in Girls' 14 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 15?
Forsyth tennis player Katie Nilles won 15 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 15 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Logan County Board met June 29
Here is the agenda provided by the board:Call to Order the County Board Special Regular Meeting at 5:30 p.m. by Chairman Davenport. Pledge of Allegiance County Clerk Moore Roll Call of MembersIntroduction of Guests: Old Business: New Business: 1) Logan... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 06:57.
spotonillinois.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 3:08AM CDT until August 02 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Christian County in central Illinois... Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois... * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton,...
spotonillinois.com
Flash Flood Warning issued August 02 at 5:05AM CDT until August 02 at 7:15AM CDT by NWS
..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SANGAMON COUNTY... At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected... Posted in:. Places:. 08:10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Logan County Building and Grounds & Transportation Committee met July 5
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL: - Chairman of Building & Grounds Jim Wessbecher - Vice Chairman of B&G Janet Estill - Chairman of Transportation David Hepler - Vice Chairman of Transportation...
Comments / 0