How high did Springfield junior tennis player Ubaydah Mahmood rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 23?

..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SANGAMON COUNTY... At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected... Posted in:. Places:. 08:10.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO