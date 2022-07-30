ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Provides Health Update Amid Concussion Recovery

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaOU1_0gyphAHJ00

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch is set to miss his second consecutive race as he recovers from concussion-like symptoms.

NASCAR’s medical team failed to clear Busch to race in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, coming off missing last weekend’s race at Pocono. Busch has been steadily improving and gave a health update early Saturday morning. While Busch won’t be behind the wheel of the No. 45, he has been approved for “light duty.”

“Hi everyone from the @23XIRacing control center,” Busch wrote on Twitter. “Doctor approved me for light duty. Thought I would be a keyboard jockey today. Appreciate everyone’s support. Once a racer always a racer.”

Busch, 43, suffered the injury last Saturday during qualifying for Pocono. Busch’s McDonald’s Toyota Camry got loose through turns 3 and 4, leading to a nasty collision into the wall.

Ty Gibbs Filled in Admirably for Kurt Busch

With Busch sidelined, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs found himself in the seat of the No. 45. Gibbs, the Xfinity Series wins leader (4), stepped in and finished 18th. The Joe Gibbs Racing youngster will get another chance to impress in the Cup Series on Sunday.

“I’m happy to help out 23XI Racing this week at Indianapolis, but again our thoughts are with Kurt and getting him healthy,” Gibbs wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “He’s a good guy, and we all want him back soon. I like road course racing, and I think we’ll have a solid Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD this week.

“I think the goals are the same as last week — just to complete the race and learn all we can.”

Green flag for the Verizon 200 will wave at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Tyler Reddick will lead the field as the pole-sitter, looking for his second win of the season. Per Vegas odds, points leader Chase Elliott is the favorite to cross the checkered line first.

Ty Gibbs
Kurt Busch
Tyler Reddick
Chase Elliott
