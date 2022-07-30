Car hits utility pole, second vehicle leaves scene in Westnedge Avenue crash

wwmt.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semitruck near Holland
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash near Holland on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive,...
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
WWMT
End of Watch Ride to Remember honors Van Buren County Deputy
PAW PAW, Mich. — Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember planned to pass through Paw Paw Wednesday to honor Van Buren County Deputy Sheriff James Lear. Lear passed away in December of 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 43. The End of Watch...
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
WWMT
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible. Officials say...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
Fox17
Battle Creek firefighters rescue 2 people from 2 fires just days apart
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to numerous emergency calls last week, with two rescues in two fires occurring in a matter of days. The first one occurred Sunday, July 24 near the intersection of Convis and Bryant streets. We’re told a woman was trapped inside on...
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood set on fire intentionally; Suspect still at large
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo first responders put out a fire at a Planned Parenthood building this weekend. Now, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire was set intentionally, and detectives have zeroed in on a suspect. Working with federal authorities, law enforcement are hoping you recognize the...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
