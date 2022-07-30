ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Wimbledon make winning start under Johnnie Jackson

AFC Wimbledon claimed their first league victory since December as life in League Two under new manager Johnnie Jackson began with a confident 2-0 win over Gillingham.

After a tight opening 15 minutes, Ethan Chislett met Lee Brown’s partially cleared corner to spectacularly fire past Gills’ on-loan Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris from the edge of the box.

Morris kept his side in the game when he saved summer signing Chris Gunter’s shot on 32 minutes, before Dons defender Will Nightingale headed wide from Brown’s free-kick.

Lacklustre Gillingham improved after the break and saw energetic debutant Jordan Green poke wide from substitute Ben Reeves’ cross within four minutes of the restart.

Reeves then almost caught out Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev with a curling free-kick on the hour.

Having not won in 27 games to end their League One season, the Dons ensured they triumphed in this fixture between two relegated sides when Jack Currie rushed to meet Nightingale’s cross and head past the luckless Morris 19 minutes from time.

