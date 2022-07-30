Mayor Tecklenburg meeting with dozens of Save the Children Action Network advocates

abcnews4.com
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
abcnews4.com
CCSD board chair to host back-to-school giveaway for parents, teachers on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — With the first day of school quickly approaching, Charleston County School District board chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack is helping parents and teachers alike by sponsoring a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at Haut Gap Middle School, located...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry police departments participating in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — National Night Out is being celebrated across the United States on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual event looks to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect. Several police departments around the Lowcountry are hosting their own celebrations. Charleston County Sheriff's...
abcnews4.com
Pay It Forward helps Charleston food and beverage workers through financial stresses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's no secret Charleston is known for its food and beverage scene. Now, a non-profit is trying to help those who keep the industry moving: the workers. In March of 2020, restaurants, bars and hotels sat empty because of the pandemic. But, food was still...
abcnews4.com
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital unveiling new ambulances
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is showing off two new ambulances for the first time on Tuesday. The vehicles feature special ventilators that can be used on premature newborns up to teens aged 18 years old. These ambulances have been certified by the Department...
abcnews4.com
CofC Public Safety to conduct a site-based assessment for law enforcement accreditation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (The College Today) — The College of Charleston Department of Public Safety is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of its voluntary participation in a program to maintain law enforcement accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
abcnews4.com
SROs prepare for school year with active-shooter training at Goose Creek High
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Just days before thousands of students from throughout the Lowcountry head back to class, law enforcement is getting important last-minute school safety work done. The sound of gunshots could be heard on the first floor of Goose Creek High School on Tuesday morning. But,...
abcnews4.com
Summerville Fire & Rescue opens registration for Citizens Fire Academy
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration is now open for the 2022 Summerville Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy. The program offers a chance for residents to have a first-hand look at how the fire department operates. It's a seven-week program open to Summerville residents who are at least 21-years-old.
abcnews4.com
Son of fallen Charleston deputy receives special birthday parade from local police, Batman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A beautiful tradition continues. Various Lowcountry police agencies made sure to extend a special happy birthday wish to the son of a fallen Charleston County deputy on Saturday. "Happy Birthday Tyler! We hope we were able to show you that you and your family will...
abcnews4.com
New East Edisto Middle School expected to be ready for first day
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new school in Dorchester County is gearing up for its first day!. Officials with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) said East Edisto Middle School is expected to be ready for the first day of classes on Aug. 15. Back to school: 1st days...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. Council to consider major development off of Jedburg Road despite moratorium
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development may be coming to Berkeley County, and it's causing concern for residents. The possible development comes as Berkeley County Council is considering a new moratorium aimed at controlling growth. The Sand Run development plan would be one of the first developments...
abcnews4.com
OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returning August 13
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — With kids getting ready to return to the classroom, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival will once again welcome students back!. Berkeley County School District (BCSD) shared that the festival would return on Saturday, Aug. 13. Running from 9 a.m. until noon at the...
abcnews4.com
Firefighters association raises concerns about staffing at Goose Creek Fire Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina says the Goose Creek Fire Department has been understaffed for six months. They say firefighters are overworked and exhausted. The fire department currently has 18 vacancies, but the city said eight of those vacancies will be filled...
abcnews4.com
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
abcnews4.com
Public meeting happening Tuesday for Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A public information meeting is taking place Tuesday as part of the Long Point Road Interchange Improvements project. The meeting is happening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the R.L. Jones Center, located at 391 Egypt Road in Mount Pleasant. According to officials,...
abcnews4.com
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
abcnews4.com
Homeowner expresses concerns over Dominion Energy's plan to trim back, remove trees
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant homeowner is unhappy with Dominion Energy's plans to cut back one tree and entirely remove another on his property. Ed Shimer lives on Ferry Street in the Old Village neighborhood. He found out Dominion is cutting back his magnolia tree. “It's...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Colleton County pool hall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man is wanted by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall on Saturday. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who is currently being sought for murder. Original Story: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at...
abcnews4.com
Summerville Police make arrest in death of vulnerable adult
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a town man was arrested Monday after a man in his care was found deceased in poor living conditions. Randy Moore, 66, was arrested Monday, August 1. He was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
