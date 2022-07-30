ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hull come from behind to snatch dramatic late win over Bristol City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpKty_0gypfrIG00

Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City.

The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time, and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Hull had looked up against it in the first half once Andreas Weimann had put the visitors on their way with a deserved opener.

But the Tigers seized momentum after Ozan Tufan scored from the penalty spot after 72 minutes and were good value for three points.

A strange game was mirrored by that of Bristol City’s chaotic pre-match build-up as Nigel Pearson’s players arrived at the MKM Stadium in taxis after their team coach broke down at their hotel.

Despite having been dropped off outside the stadium far later than had been anticipated, the visitors were at first unfazed by that mini-drama.

That was evidenced when Weimann put Bristol City in front when Seri needlessly committed a foul on the left.

Kal Naismith’s lofty free-kick was well anticipated by Zak Vyner, whose header across the face of goal gifted Weimann an easy chance for a player of his pedigree.

Bristol City would have already been in front had Matty James’ powerful header not been expertly parried by goalkeeper Matt Ingram after five minutes.

That chance was created by man-of-the-match Mark Sykes, who was a continual nuisance to Hull in deep-lying areas on the right.

Shota Arveladze’s side did well following Weimann’s goal, however, with Seri an eyecatching box-to-box presence throughout.

Indeed, Seri created the hosts’ best chance of the first half with a cutting pass which dissected Bristol City’s backline.

Striker Oscar Estupinan reacted smartly, but he was leaden-footed when it mattered and never looked like beating Bentley.

That chance brought with it a change of attitude from both sides as Hull pressed for an equaliser, whereas their opponents adopted a more conservative approach.

It nearly backfired for Pearson after 54 minutes when Seri and Lewie Coyle combined to tee up Tufan on the edge of the penalty box.

Tufan smartly pivoted towards his right foot, but his astute hit from distance struck Bentley’s left post.

That set the tone for the remainder of the game as Hull came alive and deserved their equaliser.

Substitute Benjamin Tetteh was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty box after Coyle’s cross from the right left Bristol City’s defence in a state of unease.

Pearson might contest the decision – infringement looked minimal – but Tufan made no mistake.

Bristol City finished strongly – Jay Dasilva came close with a fizzing strike from the left – yet Seri had the final, albeit lucky, final word.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ingram
Person
Shota Arveladze
Person
Jay Dasilva
Person
Ozan Tufan
Person
Mark Sykes
Person
Benjamin Tetteh
Person
Lewie Coyle
Person
Kal Naismith
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Matty James
Person
Nigel Pearson
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea make £50m bid for Man City target Marc Cucurella and Frenkie de Jong latest

Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Snatch#Tigers
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain awaits inspection off Turkey

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion has anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy