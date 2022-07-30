Hull come from behind to snatch dramatic late win over Bristol City

Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City.

The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time, and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Hull had looked up against it in the first half once Andreas Weimann had put the visitors on their way with a deserved opener.

But the Tigers seized momentum after Ozan Tufan scored from the penalty spot after 72 minutes and were good value for three points.

A strange game was mirrored by that of Bristol City’s chaotic pre-match build-up as Nigel Pearson’s players arrived at the MKM Stadium in taxis after their team coach broke down at their hotel.

Despite having been dropped off outside the stadium far later than had been anticipated, the visitors were at first unfazed by that mini-drama.

That was evidenced when Weimann put Bristol City in front when Seri needlessly committed a foul on the left.

Kal Naismith’s lofty free-kick was well anticipated by Zak Vyner, whose header across the face of goal gifted Weimann an easy chance for a player of his pedigree.

Bristol City would have already been in front had Matty James’ powerful header not been expertly parried by goalkeeper Matt Ingram after five minutes.

That chance was created by man-of-the-match Mark Sykes, who was a continual nuisance to Hull in deep-lying areas on the right.

Shota Arveladze’s side did well following Weimann’s goal, however, with Seri an eyecatching box-to-box presence throughout.

Indeed, Seri created the hosts’ best chance of the first half with a cutting pass which dissected Bristol City’s backline.

Striker Oscar Estupinan reacted smartly, but he was leaden-footed when it mattered and never looked like beating Bentley.

That chance brought with it a change of attitude from both sides as Hull pressed for an equaliser, whereas their opponents adopted a more conservative approach.

It nearly backfired for Pearson after 54 minutes when Seri and Lewie Coyle combined to tee up Tufan on the edge of the penalty box.

Tufan smartly pivoted towards his right foot, but his astute hit from distance struck Bentley’s left post.

That set the tone for the remainder of the game as Hull came alive and deserved their equaliser.

Substitute Benjamin Tetteh was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty box after Coyle’s cross from the right left Bristol City’s defence in a state of unease.

Pearson might contest the decision – infringement looked minimal – but Tufan made no mistake.

Bristol City finished strongly – Jay Dasilva came close with a fizzing strike from the left – yet Seri had the final, albeit lucky, final word.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox