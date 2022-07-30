ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Conor Hourihane secures Derby’s victory over Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIlUV_0gypfn0a00

Conor Hourihane’s superb strike gave Derby a 1-0 win over Oxford in their first game in Sky Bet League One for 36 years.

Oxford had chances in front of a 31,000 crowd before Hourihane’s quality finish gave Derby victory in the club’s first competitive match since exiting administration at the start of the month.

Matty Taylor fired wide under pressure from Curtis Davies in the 19th minute and James Henry had a shot saved by Joe Wildsmith in the 33rd.

Derby responded when James Collins had a shot deflected behind before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing burst through on the right in the 38th minute but Simon Eastwood came out to save.

Oxford went close in the 58th minute when Billy Bodin’s drive was tipped over but Eastwood made a brilliant save three minutes later to turn behind a Collins volley.

Eastwood was finally beaten in the 80th minute when substitute Louie Sibley set up Hourihane who fired left-footed into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bodin
Person
Conor Hourihane
Person
Louie Sibley
Person
Joe Wildsmith
Person
Curtis Davies
Person
Simon Eastwood
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volley#Derby#Oxford#Sky Bet League One
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain awaits inspection off Turkey

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion has anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.
WORLD
newschain

Teenage boy fatally stabbed in Somerset named

A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in a Somerset town at the weekend has been named as Charley Bates. Emergency services were called to a car park in The Street, Radstock, at around 6.40pm on Sunday after reports of disorder involving a number of people. Charley, who lived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kansas voters protect abortion rights in post-Roe referendum

Kansas voters have protected abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of US voter sentiment about abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade...
KANSAS STATE
newschain

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

A CIA drone strike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports. Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy