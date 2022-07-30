ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Early Callum Connolly strike gets Blackpool off to winning start against Reading

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPUuI_0gypfZbI00

Callum Connolly’s crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading.

The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge.

Reading piled on the pressure in the second half but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal as the Lancashire side bravely clung on for three points.

Appleton handed starts to three debutants in his first game since taking charge in June.

Loan trio Rhys Williams, Dominic Thompson and Lewis Fiorini were all given the chance to shine, but it was 24-year-old Connolly who got the Seasiders up and running.

Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley, on loan from Middlesbrough, made a fine save to thwart to midfielder Josh Bowler after only six minutes.

But Lumley could do little to stop Connolly’s sweet strike hitting the back of the net as the visitors found themselves behind early on.

Reading manager Paul Ince, returning to face his former club, awarded four first-team debuts, with defender Andy Yiadom installed as the club’s new skipper.

Lumley, Nesta Guiness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrick all started at a soggy Bloomfield Road.

However, it was Ince’s son, Tom, also up against his former club, who came closest to levelling.

The midfielder stole possession but saw his powerful strike deflected wide for a corner.

Whether it was the wet conditions or early-season rustiness, both teams struggled to create any other decent chances as the first half petered out.

But after the break it was a different story as Bowler came within a whisker of putting the home team two up.

The former Everton playmaker pinched the ball but his stinging strike hit the right post just four minutes after the restart.

The visitors went close to restoring parity, but Junior Hoilett poked his shot straight at keeper Dan Grimshaw after a good spell of pressure from Ince’s team.

Seasoned striker Gary Madine went close to extending Blackpool’s lead but headed straight at Lumley after a long ball down the middle.

Appleton made use of the new five-substitutes rule, using the full complement of replacements allowed to him, but it was Reading who heaped on the pressure in the closing stages.

Bowler, though, had a wonderful chance to seal the win with five minutes left, but he crossed when he might have been better hitting the target and Reading cleared their lines.

However, Connolly’s goal proved enough as Appleton celebrated victory in his second spell at the Lancashire club.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Yiadom
Person
Joe Lumley
Person
Junior Hoilett
Person
Callum Connolly
Person
Tyrese Fornah
Person
Jeff Hendrick
Person
Josh Bowler
Person
Paul Ince
Person
Michael Appleton
Person
Gary Madine
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Everton#Seasiders
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
newschain

Lionesses write open letter in bid to allow all girls to play football at school

England’s victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s final, the Lionesses have called on the Government “to make a huge difference”.
SOCCER
newschain

England’s friendly with the United States at Wembley sells out in a day

England’s planned clash with the United States at Wembley in October has sold out in the space of a day. The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.
SPORTS
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy