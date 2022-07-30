Debut goal from Jordan Roberts gives Stevenage a deserved victory at Tranmere

Jordan Roberts hit a late winner to give Stevenage a deserved 2-1 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

It looked like the points would be shared after Kane Hemmings had cancelled out Jake Reeves’ first-half opener.

But debutant Roberts smashed home from close range with six minutes to go to earn a victory for the visitors.

Stevenage started strongly with Ross Doohan making early saves from Carl Piergianni, Max Clark and Jake Taylor.

Piergianni had a header cleared off the line by Luke Robinson following a 19th minute corner, then Tranmere’s Kyle Jameson nearly scored an own goal with a mis-placed backpass.

Reeves put Stevenage ahead five minutes before half-time after getting on the end of a Luke Norris header.

Hemmings equalised from close range six minutes into the second half after Neil Byrne’s shot hit the bar.

Michael Bostwick had a close range shot blocked, before Dan Sweeney had a header saved on 72 minutes as the visitors continued to threaten.

Doohan parried away a dipping shot from Reeves before Tranmere’s Elliott Nevitt fired inches wide.

However, former Motherwell man Roberts settled the contest in the visitors’ favour after Piergianni ficked on a Reeves free-kick.

