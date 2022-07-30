ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton celebrations cut short after late drama at Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Charlton’s stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season.

Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.

Charlton had taken the lead after 36 minutes when Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross found Scott Fraser who side-footed home from 12 yards.

They came close to a second soon after with Albie Morgan shooting just over.

Stanley pressed for the equaliser after the break, with Joe Pritchard firing just wide and Liam Coyle heading narrowly over.

The chances kept coming for Accrington but Matt Lowe was denied from close range, Jojo Wollacott turned a Sean McConville strike around the post and Shaun Whalley’s effort was kept out by the Addicks keeper’s legs.

Stanley eventually equalised in the 69th minute when Whalley tricked his way into the area and his cross fell to McConville at the far post to fire home.

In six minutes of stoppage time, Leaburn headed home Jack Payne’s cross for what he thought was the winner before substitute Adedoyin struck at the other end.

Related
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
newschain

Former Celtic forward John Hughes dies aged 79

Former Celtic forward John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has died at the age of 79, his family have announced. The Coatbridge-born attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971. A statement from his family read: “John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today, after a short illness.
newschain

Evie Richards puts ‘terrible year’ behind her to win Commonwealth gold medal

Evie Richards put a “terrible year” behind her to storm to Commonwealth gold in Wednesday’s mountain bike race. There was no sign of the back injury or multiple illnesses that have plagued the world champion over the last six months as she rode clear on the first of the seven laps around Cannock Chase forest to improve on the silver she took in Gold Coast four years ago.
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
newschain

Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem. Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
newschain

Young fans in Aylesbury celebrate success of former player Ellen White

Girls from England forward Ellen White’s former football club have hailed her as an “inspiration”, as they celebrated England’s historic win at Euro 2022. Ellen White was instrumental in England’s efforts in the tournament, although her quest to match Wayne Rooney’s record for goals scored for the national team was brought to an end after she was substituted at the start of the second half.
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
