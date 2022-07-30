ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Birmingham dig in for a point at Luton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdYUg_0gypfLUM00

Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree’s free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.

Summer signing Luke Freeman had the next chance for the Hatters. Found by Clark, he showed good skills to make space before a scuffed shot which drew a save from Ruddy.

Birmingham threatened midway through the half when Juninho Bacuna bundled his way into a shooting position, despite appearing to handball on the way through, before dragging an effort well wide.

The Blues then had their best spell of the game and in the 31st minute they were able to find an overlapping Maxime Colin. His drilled effort was easy for Ethan Horvath to parry away, before the home stopper had to punch an inswinging corner out from underneath his own bar.

At the other end, Bree tried his luck from 25 yards, his effort bouncing wide, before Luton had an even better opportunity just before half-time, Elijah Adebayo sent Carlton Morris away but he opted to cut back onto his left foot and Birmingham got enough bodies back to repel the danger.

USA international Horvath adjusted well to claim Przemyslaw Placheta’s dipping snapshot from 22 yards, before – in the second half – Morris glanced a header wide and Placheta had another go, although he did not overly trouble Horvath.

Freeman’s attempt from range only narrowly missed the target, before Blues responded when Marc Roberts caused some aerial problems from a corner and Bacuna drilled into the side-netting.

Morris continued to threaten on his debut, outpacing his marker to bend a shot that flew inches wide, before then using his right foot from distance, with Ruddy able to save.

Bacuna appeared to be Birmingham’s main threat and he powered through the middle and saw a drive deflect behind.

Midfielder Allan Campbell almost opened the scoring for Luton in the 65th minute but, when found by Bree, he saw a covering Blues defender get back in the nick of time.

Bree advanced down the right once more, his cross nicked off the toes of Campbell by an alert Ruddy, who then was able to fall on an instinctive effort from home substitute Cauley Woodrow.

The goalkeeper was almost beaten with eight minutes left, substitute Harry Cornick curling an effort that looked like it would nestle in the corner, only to scrape the side-netting.

However, Birmingham might have won the contest late on. Roberts was left unmarked from a corner but could only head the ball into the visiting supporters, as the spoils were shared.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cauley Woodrow
Person
Carlton Morris
Person
Elijah Adebayo
Person
Juninho Bacuna
Person
Maxime Colin
Person
Luke Freeman
Person
John Ruddy
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Ethan Horvath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Luton#Dig In
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Girls and boys must have equal access to football in schools, Lionesses say

Girls and boys must be given equal access to football in schools, England’s Lionesses have said, in what they hope will be a “turning point” following their Euro 2022 victory. Members of the England team are calling on ministers to ensure the national curriculum for PE lessons...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy