Debutant Ryan Haynes nets late winner as Northampton edge out Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4Xwa_0gypf86A00

Ryan Haynes marked his debut with a late winner as Northampton started the new season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Colchester at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins twice put the Cobblers in front but both times Colchester hit back, only for Haynes to pop up with an 89th-minute winner.

Northampton controlled the first half and they deservedly moved in front after 27 minutes when Danny Hylton’s sublime touch and pass released Hoskins into the penalty box and he finished emphatically.

Colchester levelled just before the break, though, as Tyler Magloire was harshly adjudged to have fouled Noah Chilvers in the penalty box and Freddie Sears converted the subsequent spot-kick.

The second half was scrappy but Northampton were awarded a penalty of their own with 16 minutes to go when Cameron Coxe was penalised for handball and Hoskins stepped up to score his second of the match.

Again Colchester struck back when Chilvers finished off brilliant work by Frank Nouble four minutes later, but that was in vain as Hoskins turned provider to tee up Haynes for a dramatic winner.

