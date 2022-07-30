ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica Invite 'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn To Jam Backstage

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Netflix

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn made Eddie Munson's dreams come true when he met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza this weekend. Last night (July 29), Netflix shared a video of the interaction which included a jam session, Quinn receiving an iconic gift, and more.

Before the band kicked off their headlining set at the Chicago festival (where they paid tribute to Munson on stage ), the actor joined them for a one-on-one meetup. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Have been since Season One,” said James Hetfield . “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.” Hetfield later added that he was thankful for Quinn doing the track justice on the series, to which Quinn responded, “It’s all I was listening to for two years. I feel very connected to you guys.” Elsewhere in the video, the actor was invited to jam with the band for "Master of Puppets" as they rehearsed for their set. "We’d like to make an announcement: Metallica is now a five-piece,” joked Lars .

The rockers also gifted Quinn a replica of his character Eddie Munson's guitar which he gratefully accepted. They made sure to personalize their autographs on the guitar writing: "To Joe the Master of Puppets" and "The Fifth Member! Welcome." Alongside the guitar, the actor also received an all-access pass for any Metallica show. “It was amazing! Opportunities to play ‘Master of Puppets’ with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often,” Quinn said of the experience to Tudum . “A story for the grandkids.”

Watch the video and see photos below:

