Aurora police searching for parents of wandering boy

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
The Aurora Police Department are trying to identify and locate the parents of a boy who was found wandering in southern Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

Police located the boy near South Memphis Street and East Quincy Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the boy or knows his parents are asked to call 303-627-3100 immediately.

3d ago

Aurora seems to have a lot of kids who are off by themselves. Maybe parents/guardians need stronger criminal penalties.

Peggy Wheeler
3d ago

That is sad I pray the parents are ok and not hurt. please keep us informed our prayers are with the young man and parents.

