ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stockport fightback comes up short on league return

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjMKX_0gypezOH00

Stockport’s first game back in the Football League after an 11-year absence ended in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barrow despite a second-half fightback.

Pete Wild’s first game in charge of the visitors produced a perfect outcome after they had raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

Barrow got their third season back in the EFL off to a dream start after only six minutes when Josh Gordon rifled home from 25 yards after taking a short pass from Ben Whitfield.

Whitfield then doubled the visitors’ lead, sliding home from a tight angle after meeting Billy Waters’ through-ball.

Ryan Rydel saw a free-kick saved by Paul Farman as Stockport responded, but they fell further behind in the 34th minute when debutant Waters tucked home after pouncing on a poor pass from home defender Mark Kitching.

Antoni Sarcevic gave Stockport hope soon after the restart when he converted Paddy Madden’s cross.

Madden then headed home Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross to make it 3-2 with 20 minutes left.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Ollie Yates initially gave a penalty to Stockport, only to change his mind after spotting an offside flag.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Whitfield
Person
Paul Farman
Person
Mark Kitching
Person
Antoni Sarcevic
Person
Ryan Rydel
Person
Paddy Madden
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title. The defending champion is 122 points ahead of England team-mate Jade O’Dowda after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham. O’Dowda posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockport#The Football League#Efl
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Eoin Morgan backs England to challenge for T20 World Cup despite struggles

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has “100 per cent faith” the side can revive their fortunes in time for the T20 World Cup following an underwhelming start to a new era under Matthew Mott. England on Sunday slipped to their joint-heaviest defeat in the 20-over format – a...
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy