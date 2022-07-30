ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFppr_0gypeyVY00

First-half goals from David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti and Josh Scowen saw Wycombe run out comfortable 3-0 winners against Burton.

Scowen’s stunning half-volley was the pick of the goals as last year’s League One play-off finalists made the perfect start to the new season.

The sides met three times last season, with Wycombe winning both league meetings by a single goal, but this was a more comfortable encounter.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, with Scowen’s ball in behind the Burton defence met by Wheeler who poked home, before Mehmeti doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

After winning possession on the left, Mehmeti surged past four Burton players before slotting past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Scowen then made it three before half-time – his first Adams Park goal in seven and a half years following spells at Barnsley, QPR and Sunderland – smashing in a half-volley after a headed clearance fell to him on the edge of the area.

Burton could only muster one shot on target all game, with Wycombe rarely looking under concerted pressure as they saw out the second half in relative comfort.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Scowen
Person
Ben Garratt
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Sunderland
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Girls and boys must have equal access to football in schools, Lionesses say

Girls and boys must be given equal access to football in schools, England’s Lionesses have said, in what they hope will be a “turning point” following their Euro 2022 victory. Members of the England team are calling on ministers to ensure the national curriculum for PE lessons...
SOCCER
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
newschain

Fresh start on the cards for Fellowes in Racing League

Fresh Hope could be an appropriately-named winner on the opening night of the Racing League at Doncaster. Charlie Fellowes’ filly lines up for The East in the hands of Hayley Turner in the second race on the card, the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League R2, and will be bidding to build on a comfortable success at Leicester only a few weeks ago.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy