Here are the average salaries for data scientists across Europe in 2022

Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
CDC adds 3 places to its 'high' risk list for Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three places to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday, including Romania.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
20-Year Interest Rates for August 2022
A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, but it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.
4.2 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June, Job Openings Drop to 10.7 Million
Click here to read the full article. About 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.3 million people who left jobs in April, at a rate of 2.8%. Resignations decreased by 51,000 in construction and by 11,000 in leisure and hospitality. They increased by 14,000 in state and local government education and by 16,000 in retail trade. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, marking little...
‘$15 pint’: biggest tax hike in 30 years paints sobering future for Australia’s beer drinkers
Tax office has raised excise by 4%, leaving Australians with the world’s fourth-highest beer tax behind Norway, Japan and Finland
BBC
Warning winter energy bills to rise by more than expected
Typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, according to a new forecast. Consultancy Cornwall Insight said the typical gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year - hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
marketplace.org
Food price increases show signs of moderating
A ship full of corn is on the move. About 26,000 tons of the grain left Ukraine’s largest port Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and this is the first load it’s been able to export since the Russian invasion in late February.
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TechCrunch
US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government
Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
Act now on water or face emergency queues on the streets, UK warned
Hosepipe ban and compulsory water metering needed, say advisers, as nation braces for drought
CNBC
Americans are anxious about a recession as inflation cuts into their spending power
As experts debate whether or not the U.S. is already in a recession, many Americans are already bracing themselves for a downturn. Consumer spending may have a big impact on the U.S. economy in the months to come, according to UBS, which projects 40% odds of a recession in the next 12 months.
TechCrunch
The bootstrapped are coming, the bootstrapped are coming
Bootstrapped startups, or companies that use their own revenue or existing cash flow to fund growth instead of relying on external capital sources, sit in a very separate box than venture-backed startups. By nature of asset class, bootstrapped startups prioritize revenue to keep alive, while venture-backed startups prioritize growth to keep investor buy-in for future runway needs. Bootstrapped companies follow less of an exponential growth curve, while venture-backed companies need to be an outlier.
Motley Fool
Could This News Change Everything for Moderna?
Moderna won a new billion-dollar vaccine order from the U.S. The company aims to start deliveries in time for the fall vaccination season. This order shows that coronavirus vaccine revenue is far from over. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Treasury yields fall to start August on signs that inflation may be cooling
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after a few key reports signaled that high inflation may be cooling off. At around 4:20 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 56 basis points to 2.586%. The 30-year yield slipped 59 basis points to 2.921%. Yields are inverse to price and a basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Job openings fall as the U.S. economy shrinks
American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday. In its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell slightly in June while layoffs fell.
The US procures agricultural taildragger model-based aircraft for Armed Overwatch program
The new contract has a cost ceiling of $3 billion. The aircraft will be used in irregular warfare operations. The planes will be tailorable for a variety of mission requirements. In a rather unexpected move, the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has chosen L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor, Inc.’s AT-802U...
