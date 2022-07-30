Parts of French Settlement under water boil advisory

www.brproud.com
Damaged power line knocks out electricity for hundreds of Entergy customers in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Entergy customers are without power on Wednesday morning due to a damaged power line near Hyacinth Ave. & Staring Ln. According to Entergy, “Approximately 350 customers are without power.”. Crews have been at this location since 2 a.m. and have isolated the...
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
Grass acts “like ice” and poses threat to motorcyclists in local neighborhood
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – It appears that over the last week, grass has found its way onto some roads in one West Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood. One local resident and the Addis Police Department are pointing out the dangers that leaving grass in the road can be for local motorcyclists.
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
Traffic Alert: Congestion, lane blockage on Hooper Road at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, August 2 traffic incident is causing congestion and lane blockage along Hooper Road at Joor Road, authorities say. The incident occurred around 3: 38 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Funding comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The...
Premier South Roofing faces nearly $250K in fines after ignoring warnings and worker fell to death
Premier South Roofing, a prominent Baton Rouge roofing company, faces nearly $250,000 in federal penalties after the company failed to heed regulators' earlier warnings and an unprotected worker fell 30 feet and died in April. The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the death of the worker on April...
Small business owners invited to info session on EBR blight initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local small business owners are invited to attend an informational session Wednesday to learn more about the EBR American Rescue Plan Blight Initiative. There are two sessions scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3. The first session takes place at Carver Branch Library at 12 p.m....
FEMA updates app, shelter location texting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — FEMA has updated two of its digital tools to help Louisianans better prepare for disasters. First, FEMA said it redesigned its app for more personalization where users can input their location and four other locations. Additional locations allow users to receive pertinent information for friends and family or their workplace.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 2 crash on North Boulevard near the intersection of N. 20th Street and S. 21st Street. The incident occurred around 2:56 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is...
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Fired school leader was under investigation for payroll discrepancies, attendance issues
An investigation that led to the dismissal of the superintendent who oversaw the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations was sparked by allegations of payroll discrepancies, officials said Tuesday. But exactly why Ernest Garrett III, former leader of the Special School District, was let go remains unclear. A...
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Traffic Update: Crash along I-12 East at LA 63 now cleared, all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 East just past LA 63 has been cleared and all lanes are open as of 10 p.m. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and had the right lane blocked for over an hour. But now, area...
Frenchtown Road partially closed after tree falls across roadway
BATON ROUGE - A portion of Frenchtown Road is closed Monday afternoon while crews work to move a large tree that fell across the roadway. Central Fire Department said the tree fell along Frenchtown Road between Country and Planchet roads around 4:45 p.m. Department of Public Works employees have been called out to help remove the tree.
