ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rocky Bushiri scores dramatic late winner as Hibernian beat 10-man St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPKvc_0gypejVt00

Rocky Bushiri scored a dramatic late winner as Hibernian eventually overcame 10-man St Johnstone to triumph 1-0 at McDiarmid Park.

The defender appeared to get the last touch after substitute Josh Campbell had met Ewan Henderson’s deep corner at the far post to settle a contest that the away side had dominated.

Saints thought they had held onto a point, despite playing the last half hour with 10 men after Murray Davidson was shown a red card for a late tackle on Ryan Porteous, before the late drama ensured the points would be heading back to Edinburgh.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson had shuffled his pack following a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign, making five alterations from his side’s last match against Ayr United, with new signings Remi Matthews and Alex Mitchell making their debuts, while Ryan McGowan, Murray Davidson and Theo Bair came into the starting line-up.

Hibernian also suffered elimination in the League Cup and boss Johnson chose to make three changes from his team’s last outing against Morton, with debuts for Marijan Cabraja and Elie Youan, and a first start for another summer signing Jair Tavares.

It was the away side who started the brighter and they had the first two efforts on goal, with Nohan Kenneh side-footing over from just outside the box in the ninth minute before Tavares saw a shot blocked as he cut inside a few moments later.

Bair had the first glimpse of goal for the hosts after a quarter of an hour but he was off balance in skewing a left-footed effort wide after Kenneh had been caught in possession.

Hibs were looking the more likely, however, and Henderson should have given them the lead as he volleyed a shot wide after being found in acres of space at the back post just before the half-hour mark.

Elias Melkersen and Tavares were a threat for the visitors and the latter was next to try his luck, shooting over as he cut in dangerously from the left but Hibs were unable to convert their dominance into any more clear-cut chances as the first half came to a close.

The game opened up as the second half began, with Jamie Murphy heading narrowly wide for Saints before Youan diverted a header just over from a Cabraja shot.

A crucial moment in the match then came in the 58th minute, as St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men.

Porteous nicked the ball past Davidson, who arrived at speed and caught the defender late, with referee Euan Anderson giving himself time before eventually opting to show a red card to the home captain.

Hibs looked to make their man advantage count, with Henderson shooting over on the turn before the hosts’ Mitchell made a goal-saving interception to deny Hibernian substitute Christian Doidge a certain goal.

The home dugout were then left incensed as Cabraja was only shown a yellow card for a late lunge in a similar position to where Davidson had seen red moments earlier.

Graham Carey almost stunned the visitors against the run of play but David Marshall was well behind his rasping effort from distance.

In truth, Hibernian had struggled to create much since the red card, before the decisive moment late in the game.

Henderson’s inswinging corners had been a threat all game, and his set-piece was met at the back post by Campbell, who stooped to head in and Bushiri appeared to get the last touch as he went in with Cammy MacPherson to send the away support wild and seal the points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Rocky Bushiri
Person
Remi Matthews
Person
Ryan Mcgowan
Person
Theo Bair
Person
Murray Davidson
newschain

Former Celtic forward John Hughes dies aged 79

Former Celtic forward John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has died at the age of 79, his family have announced. The Coatbridge-born attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971. A statement from his family read: “John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today, after a short illness.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernian#League Cup#Premier Sports
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy