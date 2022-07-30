NC State piano connecting community through music

www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Nonprofit theatre run by Raleigh native, Broadway star gets new space in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit theatre in Raleigh is getting ready for its first performance on a new stage. Lauren Kennedy Brady, a former Broadway star and Raleigh native, runs Theatre Raleigh. In June of 2020, she says she moved the theatre to a new 18,000-square-foot space on...
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
cbs17
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
cbs17
Wake County cancels most schools on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come...
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Transgender woman says she's not allowed to work at Durham Catholic school
DURHAM, N.C. — Coming home every day, Wilhelmina Indermaur uses holy water to protect herself. The Virgin Mary, she says, also providing a welcoming embrace as the teacher struggles to find acceptance in her community. What You Need To Know. A Durham woman describes herself as a devout...
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
WRAL
Irregardless brings back Friday lunch service
Raleigh, N.C. — Lunch is back at Raleigh's Irregardless restaurant. The beloved restaurant is bringing back its popular lunch service on Fridays, starting Aug. 5. The lunch menu, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays only, will include some of the restaurant's "greatest hits" with some guest favorites over the past two years, co-owner Michelle Robinson said.
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
WE2022: FSU Chancellor Darrell Allison Checks In
In the WE2022 press room, Chancellor Darrell Allison of Fayetteville State University checks in with K975’s Mir.I.Am for a quick word about empowering women through education. Check it out!
cbs17
Durham County holds contest for children to design ‘I Voted’ sticker
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Children in Durham County are invited to enter a contest to design a new “I Voted” sticker ahead of this fall’s elections. The Durham County Board of Elections announced the contest Monday, that is being held in conjunction with Kids Voting Durham, officials said in a news release.
Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world
For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend.
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Governor Cooper meets childhood hero on final day of GalaxyCon in Raleigh
Sunday was the final day of GalaxyCon an event celebrating Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy and much more in Downtown Raleigh.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
