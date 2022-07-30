Richmond places rent control ordinance on ballot, would tie allowable increases to CPI

localnewsmatters.org
Fight over homeless housing explodes in North San Jose
Dozens of North San Jose residents want to prevent a tiny homes project in their neighborhood, and even a councilmember is objecting to the plan. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen will ask his colleagues at Wednesday’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting to pause plans for homeless housing on Noble Avenue. The city council approved the site in June without any public hearings or community outreach, leaving residents in the dark. Cohen and Councilmember Matt Mahan voted against it.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
Judge’s decision gives UC Berkeley go-ahead for People’s Park construction; appeal likely
An Alameda County judge has ruled that the University of California at Berkeley can build housing on People’s Park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Judge Frank Roesch on Friday denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three and a half...
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
SF Public Defender talks crisis in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black and brown people disproportionately arrested, prosecuted and punished in the criminal justice system. A backlog of defendants waiting for their day in court. Concern over a return to the war on drug era. These are some of the topics covered in KRON4’s one-on-one interview with the San Francisco District […]
Explore: Almost 14,000 eviction notices served in publicly funded SF housing over five years
When Leonard Ross, longtime resident of the affordable housing project JFK Tower, returned to his studio apartment after a stint in the hospital in November 2021, he was met with an unwelcome surprise: an eviction notice pinned to his door. The eviction notice said that the 63-year-old Ross had threatened...
SFist
One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews
More than 300 visitors have accessed the new SoMa Rise sobering center in its first month open, but it’s still unclear whether it's producing any good outcomes, or justifying its $4.2 million-a-year price tag. We are now just over one month into the operation of San Francisco’s long-planned drug...
Animal Fix Clinic to purchase Pinole Animal Shelter property
The Richmond-based nonprofit Animal Fix Clinic is set to purchase the property formerly occupied by the Pinole Animal Shelter for the below-market price of $42,000, per the clinic’s website. The announcement from the clinic—formerly known as Fix Our Ferals—comes on the heels of the Contra Costa County Board of...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County began administering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, giving eligible residents another vaccine option to protect themselves from COVID-19. The two-dose vaccine, which federal regulators approved last month for adults, differs from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in that it has a traditional vaccine composition using non-infectious pieces of coronavirus particles.
Bay Area rental housing is ‘Out of Reach’ for workers earning minimum wage, report finds
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprising San Francisco, San Mateo and...
beyondchron.org
Urgent Action Needed for SF’s Mid-Market and Tenderloin
“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.” Mayor Breed, December 15, 2021.
New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County Ponzi scheme-related lawsuit moves forward
Legal papers filed in a case in which investors seek to recover damages from a bank for a Ponzi scheme include a deposition from a bank official about fund transfers between business and personal accounts by the operators of the two Novato firms that orchestrated the fraud. “Holy moly, I...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
Alameda County conservatorship drains estates of elderly it cares for, Grand Jury finds
Family members claim abuse of loved ones by care facilities and courts under conservatorship. Mildred Rodriguez in her niece’s, Cathy Rodriguez, vehicle on September 2, 2018.(Courtesy of Cathy Rodriguez)
cityofsanrafael.org
Update on Parking Box Implementation
Work continues on the implementation of the high priority Parking Box Program in the San Rafael neighborhoods. Parking boxes offer a clear indication of where it is safe to park and still allow safe resident emergency evacuation and access for emergency vehicles. The pilot project was completed in September of 2021 in the San Rafael/Lincoln Hill neighborhood. This year’s focus has included the Dominican, Gerstle Park, Fair Hills, and West End neighborhoods. For these areas we have surveyed and marked the proposed clarifications, mailed letters to all impacted residents, and held community meetings.
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
Silicon Valley
UC Berkeley can begin construction of $312 million housing development at historic People’s Park, judge rules
UC Berkeley’s proposal to develop housing at People’s Park dodged another bullet Friday — more than a half-century after a similar plan sparked a violent clash that established People’s Park as a hotbed of social dissent. An Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
Oakland council approves $1.5M settlement with former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick
The Oakland City Council has voted to formally settle allegations that Mayor Libby Schaaf and the police commission wrongfully terminated former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick in 2020. City councilmembers voted Tuesday to settle the allegations for $1.5 million, according to the city attorney’s office. The Oakland Police Commission voted...
