Warzone Season 4 Reloaded July 27 Patch Notes Detailed

ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
How do Blueprints Work in Rocket League?
For years, Rocket League has been one of the best games in regards to customization. No two cars are ever the same. There are so many options for your car, color, decal, wheels, etc.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus free games for August 2022 revealed
PlayStation Plus has revealed the free games for subscribers in August. The gaming giant recently revamped its service to offer three tiers, with these games being part of the base Essential tier. Further games getting to higher tiers will be announced in the middle of the month. Leading the pack...
Infinity Ward to Share More Modern Warfare 2 Info at CDL Champs
Infinity Ward has announced that they'll be sharing more info on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 during Championship Sunday.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
League of Legends Mid laners are known for their high impact and for having a heavy damage playstyle. Below, we've listed our picks for champions who can dominate mid-lane with Patch 12.14. 5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14. Viktor. Viktor is one of the best scaling...
Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups
Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
Best Vargo-S Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Vargo-S weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of the newest assault rifle in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Weapon Tier List, the...
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
Deadrop Release Date Yet to Be Announced
Deadrop's release date hasn't yet been revealed, but it will likely see several months of tests with limited public access before that day arrives.
Skullpiercer Hop-Up Returns in Apex Season 14
The Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up has made a return to Apex Legends in Season 14, along with the Double Tap.
How to Find a Team in Apex Legends
Need to get a group together? Here's the best way to find a team in Apex Legends.
IGN
DLC Roadmap
Available now as part of a recent update, Flux involves a group of Refugee Ships seeking refuge in Erlin's Eye. You can access this episode by visiting the Greenway, where you'll meet Eshe and Peake searching for supplies. Deciding to help them or not begins the questline in earnest, as you work towards helping them safely arrive on the station.
Apex Legends Players Can Earn an Heirloom by Completing New Level Cap
Apex Legends plan to reward the players that have put the most time into their game with a new string of rewards. These rewards come alongside an increase in the existing level cap which is being taken from 500 to a whopping 2,000. The increase in levels does not mean...
