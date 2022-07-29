ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

Toddler survives accidental heroin overdose; father arrested in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

By Mykal Vincent
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Man killed in 2-car crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a man in Ascension Parish on Monday, Aug. 1, according to Louisiana State Police. Investigators said Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales was killed. LSP reported it happened on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a second gunman wanted in connection with a violent ambush of two juveniles Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond self-serve car wash. Mikel “Kato” Lassare, 20, is being sought on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency at (985) 345-6150 or the parish’s Crimestoppers tip line of (1-800) 554-5245.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Golden Meadow, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
Golden Meadow, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Driver killed, five others injured in head-on crash

BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - A head-on crash left a driver dead and five others injured in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash happened on Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road and claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. According to officials, Christensen was driving the wrong way and slammed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin Overdose#Police#Drugs
WAFB

Lightning strikes home in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Several fire departments rushed to a home after it was hit by lightning on Sunday, July 31. The home on Wirth Place in Prairieville was hit Sunday afternoon. When fire crews arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the roof. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

School bus safety week begins in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 1 marks the start of school bus safety week in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has a few reminders for drivers ahead of the start of class in the Baton Rouge area. All drivers should continue to obey speed limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016. The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Both previous campuses were...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Livingston Parish school campuses get major upgrades

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the new school year, the Livingston Parish Public School System announced new upgrades to school campuses. The upgrades include a new cafeteria and classrooms at Springfield High School, athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, and new lighting at softball and baseball fields in Maurepas and Holden.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Alvin Kamara’s court proceedings pushed back another 60 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara was at practice, not in a Las Vegas courtroom, Monday morning for a scheduled hearing dealing with his off-season arrest. A judge granted attorneys for Kamara and three other defendants a 60-day status check. No action was taken Monday. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Storms likely again today with locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep an umbrella handy with showers and t-storms likely once again today. The storms will initially start along the coast during the early morning hours and gradually build inland from late morning into the afternoon. Highs will top out around 90° for those of us...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy