Hells Gate State Park set to host Multiple Junior Ranger Events this Weekend

2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
Guest Hits Jackpot for Over $191,000 at Clearwater River Casino
LEWISTON - On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Clearwater River Casino announced a jackpot winner in the amount of $191,163.89. According to the casino, the winner hit the jackpot whole playing on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm-Emperor’s Treasure Video Gaming Machine (VGM), with a wager of $2.00. The winner has...
North Fork Ranger District Announces Temporary Leadership Change
KAMIAH - On August 1, Chris Noyes began his temporary assignment as Acting District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' North Fork Ranger District. Noyes steps in for Andrew Skowlund, who recently received a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d'Alene.
Man reported missing and endangered in north-central Idaho
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man who hasn't been seen since the afternoon of July 27. 71-year-old Randy Clark Jackson was supposed to be driving from Kamiah to Lewiston, then back to Kamiah, ISP said in the alert issued on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
Clarkston's Greta Boreson Among Those Competing to Represent Washington State in 2023 Distinguished Young Women's Program
PULLMAN - On Saturday, August 6, 2022, eleven high school seniors will compete to represent the state of Washington at the 2023 America's Distinguished Young Women Program. During the program, each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. One judging category, scholastic achievement, was evaluated earlier. The...
WSP Emphasis Patrols set to Begin as WSU Students Return for Fall Semester
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols starting August 9th and running through August 20th as Washington State University (WSU) students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Moscow's Veronica Ewers Earns Top 10 Finish at 2022 Tour de France Femmes
MOSCOW - In the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, Veronica Ewers, of Moscow, ID, represented her hometown and the United States of America with an impressive top 10 finish. The 27-year-old finished ninth at the conclusion of the eight-stage race that ended July 31. Ewers, who was the top-finishing American, completed the course with a total accumulated time of 27 hours, 10 minutes and 49 seconds.
13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed
LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
Pierce 1860 Days Set for August 5-7, 2022
PIERCE - The Pierce 1860 Days celebration is returning THIS WEEKEND, August 5-7, 2022!. 1860 Days will kick-off on Friday, August 5 with an evening dinner and pie & ice cream social benefitting the Pierce Pool. The dinner will be held from 4:30p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Hilltop Honeyz will also play live music from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., and the night will conclude with a 'movie at the ballfield' at 8:30 p.m.
Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN). IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. vehl is a 2001 lexus gry in color. southbound. needs a tow. -------------------------------------------- 22-L11623 Abandoned Vehicle. Incident Address: 400 block of 24TH ST N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Whitman County Rural Library District Branches Closed for Annual Maintenance August 1-7
COLFAX - All 14 branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed during the week of August 1-7 to allow for annual maintenance to be performed. During the weeklong closure, special projects will be performed that are difficult to complete when the library is open. For those with rentals,...
18-Year-Old Cottonwood Man Arrested on Four Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence outside out Cottonwood, ID for an alleged confrontation involving a gun. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victims alleged that while...
Police Logs: Gun checks on campus
2:30 p.m. Gun Check: The caller requested a gun check on the University of Idaho campus. 3:08 p.m. Vehicle Fire: A car caught on fire outside of Ulta and was extinguished. 5:06 p.m. Malicious Mischief: The caller’s vehicle was keyed outside of Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. 6:44 p.m. Stray Animals:...
Planned Power Outage for Colton, Uniontown, Genesee and Surrounding Area set for Aug. 11
COLTON - Approximately 1,314 Avista electric customers in Colton, Uniontown, and Genesee will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, Aug 11. The planned outage will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Aug 11 and end at 6:00 a.m. on Aug 12. Traffic control will be in place. No road closures are expected during this outage. Impacted customers have been notified.
Joe O'Neill Recognized as River Manager of the Year
COTTONWOOD - The River Management Society has selected a long-time recreation manager at the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office as the 2022 recipient of the River Manager of the Year Award. Joe O’Neill, an Outdoor Recreation Planner who oversees recreation activities along the 112-mile stretch of the Lower Salmon River, was recognized during an award ceremony in Cottonwood on July 25.
Endangered missing person alert issued for man last seen in Lewiston
The Idaho State Police is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. If you have seen the missing person please call 911 or (208) 983-1100. Randy Clark Jackson Age: 71 Gender: male Race:...
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
