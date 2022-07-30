ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Woman gets probation in crash that killed bicyclist

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to all charges filed against her in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist has been sentenced to two years’ probation, according to court records.

Edith Mata was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to four felonies and a misdemeanor filed in connection with the crash that killed Maximiliano Guerrero, 46.

Guerrero was hit the evening of Sept. 7, 2019, on Kentucky Street at Gage Street. A second vehicle struck him while he was down in the roadway but that driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Six months later, an anonymous caller told police Mata had contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Office the day after the crash and reported her silver Kia Rio had been stolen, according to court filings. Bakersfield police detectives examined photos the sheriff’s office took after recovering the vehicle and saw the car was missing parts consistent with those found at the crash scene. They also obtained a search warrant for Mata’s cellphone records.

Investigators confronted Mata with the evidence.

“Edith Mata confessed to being the driver, colliding with the bicyclist, and fleeing the scene,” an investigator wrote.

Mata said she was sober when the crash happened and drove away because she was scared, filings say.

Comments / 4

Marie
3d ago

🙄🙈🤬🙈🤬what the af! Are you serious Bakersfield 😳😳There are SO MANY hit/run in this town!She ran - she LIED about her car🤬 And no jail time?? Is she at least even getting ANY kind of Community service?? Wow I'm sure his family feels great about this! 👎👎👎

Reply
7
KGET

KGET

