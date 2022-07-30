Are Free-to-Play Games Worth the Predatory Microtransactions?

There is nothing more annoying than nearing the end of a final boss battle only to be interrupted with a five-second long ad about something you don’t care about. Unlike their console cousins, many mobile games are very cheap. In most cases, they are even free to download. Developers make up for this lost revenue with pesky in-game ads that immediately break any immersion you may have once had in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO