Mukgo Nolza to Open with Asian Cuisine and an Otherworldly Karaoke Experience

On Spring Mountain Rd , just west of the Las Vegas Freeway , work on a major nightlife project is rearing to go. Mukgo Nolza , a new restaurant/karaoke concept, is an innovative new creation from restaurateur Peter Vu , the man behind other Las Vegas Asian cuisine concepts like Saigon 8 and Shaking Crab . With a name meaning “let’s eat and play” in Korean, the concept promises to be a one-stop-shop for a great night out, offering top-of-the-line dining married to a karaoke experience that is nothing short of otherworldly.

“For us, this is our showcase. It’s our first project in the US,” Vu told What Now Las Vegas in a phone call on Friday. “We want to bring people something they’ve never had.”

Renderings of the space give a glimpse of a deeply striking visual experience, with a bright restaurant space that transitions into a more clubbish, sci-fi-palatial karaoke space. Mukgo Nolza will feature 21 noraebang-style individual karaoke rooms, each with a different theme ( Spiderman, Galaxy , and so on), and each designed with over-the-top futuristic grandeur.

Details on the restaurant’s menu aren’t available yet, but it will feature dishes from Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, along with ramen.

Mukgo Nolza is awaiting approval to begin construction and is expected to launch its mind-bending karaoke experience sometime in 2023.

Rendering: Official

