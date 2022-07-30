ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills FIGHT! LOOK: QB Josh Allen In Camp Conflict

By Mike Fisher
So, no more fighting, fellas - at least as it involves a particular guy wearing a red jersey.

There is a reason that many NFL teams now dress their quarterbacks in red jerseys as a reminder to defenders: Hands off.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips on Saturday morning at training camp apparently forgot the rule ... drawing the ire of MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who got "thumped'' by his teammate ...

Igniting a scuffle that caused bodies to be pushed, shoved and grabbed in a way that spread up and down the field about 15 yards.  Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight.

The "thump'' was a blow to Allen's right (throwing) shoulder, upon which many of the Bills' Super Bowl hopes rest. Bad idea.

Also not a great idea, though it's understandable that Allen and his offensive mates would stand up for him: If you think there is some danger in getting your shoulder "thumped,'' how much more danger is a QB in when he becomes involved in a semi-brawl?

The B ills (already dealing with an injury to star safety Micah Hyde ) have big plans this year, as they are favored to win the AFC East and favored by many to advance to the Super Bowl. The centerpiece to that journey will of course be the QB, Allen , who during the 2021 season had 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He continued his standout play into the playoffs, even though the Bills eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round.

