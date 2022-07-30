ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

Pennsylvania man allegedly raped, strangled woman on Cape beach

 3 days ago

Francis GradyCape May County jail

A Pennsylvania is accused of raping a former classmate on the beach in Sea Isle City.

Francis Grady, 19, of Springfield, Pa., allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted the woman after asking to hang out with her via Tinder, according to the charges.

Grady and the woman went to the same high school, but did not interact because he bullied her, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

The victim, whose name was not released due to the nature of the crime, had just gotten off work at about 3 a.m. Sunday, when she got a Tinder message from Grady.

“She tells him that she does not want to have sexual intercourse or do anything of that nature, which he understood,” the affidavit reads.

But after they met up, he hugged her and called her “sweetheart,” and tried to grab her buttocks, according to the affidavit.

As they walked on the beach, Grady allegedly grabbed her face and started kissing her, and she stopped him.

After refusing his suggestion of sex, the victim was assaulted, the affidavit states.

It details the brutal sexual assault that included Grady allegedly grabbing her by the throat, pushing her down and raping her.

The victim was finally able to get away and walked home. Grady then blocked her on social media, the affidavit states.

He is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, along with second-degree charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Grady appears in court via video from the Atlantic County jail.BreakingAC

Grady will have a detention hearing next week, the judge told him during his first appearance Thursday, via video from the Cape May County jail.

