Santa Rosa County judge rules against Adams Sanitation servicing south Santa Rosa County

weartv.com
Related
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
Baldwin County roundabout still under construction when school starts
Six months after crews began construction on a roundabout in Fairhope, the work continues and with school starting in Baldwin County next week all those detours and road closures from last school year are still in effect.
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
WEAR
Destin Harbor boaters raise concerns over sunken boat
DESTIN, Fla. -- A sunken boat in Destin Harbor has some boaters concerned. The railing and bow of the vessel is sticking out of the water a little more than a foot near the center of the harbor. The Destin City Council talked about it Monday night saying it's been...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County homeowners seek answers after home burglarized, set on fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is responding to criticism from homeowners whose home was burglarized and set on fire. The nearly three-hour long standoff happened late Wednesday into Thursday morning. In the end, deputies arrested both the suspect and the homeowner. Investigators claim...
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Woman found guilty of shooting neighbor 6 times at Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old woman was found guilty of shooter her next-door neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County jury found Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum guilty on Friday of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. The incident happened on the...
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office Ret. Lt. Tom Bryars passes away
A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away.
WEAR
Report: Man pulled gun on pregnant woman and her son in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Alabama man received multiple charges in Santa Rosa County Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at a pregnant woman and her son, who was in her arms at the time, according to an arrest report. John Clarke, 24, is charged with aggravated battery,...
WEAR
Backpacks go quick at Escambia County back-to-school giveaway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cars were lined up for blocks Tuesday as families arrived early for the back-to-school event at the Brownsville Community Center. Community Health Northwest Florida and county commissioner Lumon May partnered to provide backpacks and school supplies for children. More than 600 backpacks have been given out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
WEAR
Man working with heavy machinery killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- A construction worker died after being injured Tuesday morning while working with heavy machinery at a Pace construction site. It happened around 9 a.m. at Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Santa Rosa County's Public Information Office confirms the worker -- a man in his 50s -- died...
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after fight at Destin bar
DESTIN, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man who allegedly punched another man in the face at a bar in Destin early Saturday morning. Robert Harwell, 24, of Arkansas, was charged with battery. According to the arrest report, around 2 a.m., AJ's bar security escorted two men out of...
WEAR
City of Pensacola breaks ground on Blake Doyle Skatepark
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola broke ground Tuesday on its new skate park. The ceremony for the Blake Doyle Skatepark took place at 4 p.m. at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. Watch the ceremony here:. The $2 million project is expected to take about six months...
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0