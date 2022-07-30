Deputy fatally shoots man during Port Richey traffic stop

www.suncoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Related
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
nypressnews.com
Suspects Arrested In Connection With Two Homicides
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Detectives have identified and arrested Daniel Negrete 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, through investigation. According to officials, detectives learned that Negrete...
suncoastnews.com
Arrests made in Holiday shooting
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into a shooting which occurred around 3 p.m. on July 21 at U.S. 19 and Darlington Road. Detectives identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident. The suspects were arrested over...
Couple arrested in connection with Dover mother killed, additional homicide
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a couple connected to two homicides. Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, are both facing several charges including first-degree murder. Court documents accuse Garcia Avila of helping her boyfriend Negrete kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles. They are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport
An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month. According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay. Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair...
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
suncoastnews.com
Detectives seeking information in road rage incident
On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill. The victim, who called 911 to report the incident while traveling away from the immediate area...
Holiday Man In Wheelchair Struck By Two Vehicles And Killed On US-19
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Holiday man was struck and killed by two vehicles on US-19 Tuesday around 9:24 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Flora Avenue followed by a Tesla Model 3,
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring Hill woman arrested after meth, counterfeit bills found in car during traffic stop, deputies say
A Spring Hill woman was arrested after Hernando County deputies said they found meth and counterfeit bills in her car during a traffic stop.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving Crime, Business Burglary In Port Richey
PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a recent burglary that happened in Port Richey, Pasco County. On July 27 around 3 a.m. and July 28 around 5:45 a.m., unknown suspects stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of Little
suncoastnews.com
Tampa woman killed in vehicle crash in Pasco
A 24-year-old woman died on Monday, Aug. 1, after her vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The vehicle was going north on Joy Drive, south of Dog Patch Lane, at about 4:29 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. It left the roadway, entered the west shoulder and collided with a tree.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Smash-and-grab thieves make off with $100K in merchandise from Citrus Park mall: deputies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigated a smash-and-grab at the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa Tuesday.
Project: Cold Case deals out unsolved St. Pete homicides on a deck of cards
Project: Cold Case is featuring a different unsolved homicide in a deck of cards. Taylor McAllister has her own playing card. Her body was dumped in a St. Pete alley in 2016.
Man found shot in field near Brooksville intersection
Hernando County deputies are investigating after they said that a man was shot near an intersection in Brooksville.
Comments / 0