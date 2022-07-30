ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mary McCartney's Rosemary Roasted Potatoes & Parsnips

By People Staff
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Five Cheese Baked Macaroni and Cheese [Vegan]

1 pound elbow macaroni, prepared according to package instructions. 10 ounces extra firm tofu, drained, pressed and crumbled. Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse to combine until walnut pieces have been ground into a powder. To Make the Mac and Cheese:. Preheat oven to 350°F....
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy

Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mccartney
Mashed

Easy Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Most people who go to IKEA do so because they need to buy furniture. Maybe one of those cube shelf organizers, or an entertainment center that will require the brainpower of several people to assemble. But the sprawling store is home to much more than that. There's a whole bounty of comforting, hearty food available, and one of the more popular options is Swedish meatballs. Maybe the first time you ever ate Swedish meatballs was at the IKEA food court. But you shouldn't have to make that trek just to get your fill of savory spheres. And thanks to Michelle McGlinn's easy Swedish meatballs recipe, you don't have to.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potato#Vegetables#Food Drink#Yukon Gold
One Green Planet

Paleo Pecan Pie Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) 1/4 cup extra virgin coconut oil, melted and cooled. 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flax meal whisked with 2 1/2 tablespoons water) 2 tablespoons almond milk, warm (flavored or unflavored) 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract. 1/8 teaspoon sea salt. Preparation. To Make the Shortbread Crust:
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BERRY CAKE

Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Cheese Sauce for Pretzels

If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Creamy Carbonara with Coconut Bacon [Vegan]

1/4 cup (60 ml) unsweetened nondairy milk (oat, soy, oralmond) 4 tablespoons (25 g) vegan Parmesan, grated (optional) 1 cup (240 ml) pasta cooking water (as needed) 3/4 cup (90 g) unsweetened coconut flakes or chips. 2 tablespoons (30 ml) tamari or soy sauce. 1/2 tablespoon (8 ml) olive or...
RECIPES
Parade

Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing

No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
RECIPES
People

Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies

"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup

A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy