Hernando man arrested on driving without a license, fleeing law enforcement charges

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO