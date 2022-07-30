Hernando man arrested on driving without a license, fleeing law enforcement charges

www.chronicleonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after caught back behind wheel with suspended license
A Wildwood man was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel of a vehicle driving with a suspended license. Zakarian Marquis Henderson, 41, was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup at about 11 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, Henderson admitted he knew his license was suspended.
villages-news.com
Teen without license arrested after driving 112 mph on Interstate 75
A teen without a license was arrested after he was caught on radar driving at 112 miles per hour on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Angel Elian Zavala, 18, of Wimauma, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger at 2:04 a.m. Saturday southbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 312 when he was caught driving at the excessive speed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
villages-news.com
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle
A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of breaking into several homes in Fairfield Village neighborhood
A 34-year-old Bushnell man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into several homes in the Fairfield Village neighborhood in Ocala. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 5900 block of SW 57th Street in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A man, later identified as Jeremy Frank Lockwitch, had allegedly entered the residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Witnesses help track down driver in hit-and-run wreck
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.
villages-news.com
Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana
A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana. Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring
Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 men arrested after noise complaint leads to cockfighting event in Citrus County, deputies say
Seven men were arrested after a noise complaint led deputies to a cockfighting event in Citrus County on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
villages-news.com
6-foot tall air compressor stolen from auto repair shop in Summerfield
A 6-foot tall air compressor was stolen from an automobile repair shop in Summerfield. The piece of equipment valued at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service was apparently stolen in the wee hours Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance captured...
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for a driver they say shot a bullet through a car during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive. Two adults and two...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
villages-news.com
Man who had been drinking banned from Miller’s Ale House after alleged altercation
A man who had been drinking has been banned from Miller’s Ale House after an alleged altercation. William Hernandez Fallas, 53, of Summerfield, had been causing a disturbance when he attempted to fight another man on Friday night at the entrance to the restaurant at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from Lady Lake Police Department.
Comments / 1