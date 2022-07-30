Central Texans say what they would do if they hit $1.2B Mega Millions Jackpot

www.kcentv.com
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Large-scale social security scam robbed elderly Texans of more than $800K, feds say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Federal agencies believe a large criminal operation based in India is targeting and stealing money from elderly Texans. This large scale crime has resulted in at least one death. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and will spend the next four...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Race for Texas Governor heating up with 99 days until Election Day
HOUSTON — With less than 100 days until the November General Election, arguably the biggest race in Texas is heating up. The battle to be governor is close and there are some key issues that could help both sides. As the days wind down to Nov. 8, the passion of each candidate's supporters is still at a fever pitch.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana on Monday, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months in another part of the state. Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse...
Comments / 0