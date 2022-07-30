Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Recalled by Blue Jays

www.cbssports.com
Related
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
CBS Sports
Twins' Jharel Cotton: DFA'd on Tuesday
The Twins designated Cotton for assignment Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It's very possible that Cotton, with a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 35 innings of relief this season, generates some interest on waivers. Granted, he's pitched in mostly low-leverage situations, but a team needing bullpen help could certainly claim him.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Jon Gray: Exits with injury
Gray was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles in the second inning with left side discomfort. Gray's injury forced him to leave Monday's outing after he threw just 48 pitches. It remains to be seen if he will be available to make what was set to be his second start of the week Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Unlikely to return against Royals
Robert (head) is unlikely to return during Chicago's three-game series against Kansas City this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa relayed that Robert is feeling better and has an outside shot to return to action Wednesday. However, La Russa considers that possibility unlikely, so don't expect to see Robert back on the field until Thursday at the earliest.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Nationals' CJ Abrams: Starting Nats career at Triple-A
Abrams was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. While Abrams figures prominently into Washington's long-term plans, he will break into his new organization in the minors. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .314/.364/.507 with seven home runs and 10 steals in 30 games at Triple-A while with San Diego, so he has a chance to hit the ground running with Rochester. If he impresses, he could be up with the big club in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Frankie Montas trade: Yankees boost rotation at deadline by acquiring topline starter from A's, per report
The New York Yankees are nearing an agreement to acquire right-handers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects, according to the YES Network. Montas, 29 years old, was the top starting pitcher on the trade market following Friday night's trade that saw the Seattle...
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Called up Tuesday
Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 27-year-old will round out New York's roster after J.D. Davis was shipped to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Darin Ruf. Robertson has a .709 OPS in 21 games with Syracuse and could be headed back there once Ruf officially joins the active roster.
Comments / 0